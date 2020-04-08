Whether it’s for a birthday, engagement, Christmas or anniversary, a canvas print is a memorable and special gift to give to your friend or loved one. It’s a present that just keeps on giving, as it’s hung on the wall and looked at every day, reminding the individual of that special moment. So, why are canvas prints a popular choice and what are the advantages of getting your photos printed on canvas?

There Is No Size Limit

If you choose to have images printed on paper and then framed, you sometimes are limited to the size of the print that you can display. This is especially the case for larger prints and heavier frames. However, with a canvas print the image is wrapped around the frame. This means that you don’t have to sacrifice any of the picture or have it stretched, which can make it appear unnatural. You can have a canvas print in any size that you want; from a large image to display above the fireplace, to a smaller print to go in the bedroom, you have more choice when it comes to a canvas print.

No Need For Bulky Frames

If you want a seamless finish without any bulky frames, a canvas print is the ideal choice. If you have your image printed onto a canvas, your print is pre-framed when the print is put onto canvas. Therefore, you don’t need a bulky frame that doesn’t fit as well into your interior design, unlike a canvas print that looks great with modern décor.

However, a canvas print is versatile, so if you want to frame a gallery wrapped canvas print, you can, but this isn’t necessary. In turn, a canvas print tends to cost less, as you don’t need to find a frame that fits.

No Distracting Glares

Even if you opt for a matte finish for your picture, under glass you will still see glare when it’s hung on the walls in your home or office. A canvas print, on the other hand, doesn’t require glass, so sun and light won’t reflect off them in the same way. Therefore, you can enjoy the canvas print from all angles, without any distracting glares.

You Can Save Money!

If you’re looking for a cost-effective way to print an image, but still want a premium quality product, a canvas print is the perfect solution. Despite canvas being an expensive material, on average it’s not as expensive as mounting a print and having it framed. In most cases, you will actually save money by choosing to print your image onto a canvas, as opposed to framing it. What’s more, a canvas print is usually ready quicker than a traditional print, which is ideal if you have a short time frame. The best part about a canvas print is that it will always look high quality, but you didn’t have to break the bank!

As you can see, there are many advantages of getting your photos printed on canvas, as opposed to mounted and framed. So, next time you are thinking about printing a photo, opt for a canvas print instead!