Menos Hiras – Why Flipping Products is a Perfect Way to Make Money Online

I had been looking for a way to make money online for a couple of months when my buddy Menos Hiras came up with the idea that would change our next year and set us on a path to business success, flipping. It started when Menos was in a retail outlet and saw some Nike sneakers with a huge discount on them, he searched online to see how much they sell for, to find out whether or not this was a great deal, and they were selling for double online. Menos called me up and told me what he had found, so we bought 10 pairs each in different sizes. The sneakers sold for just under double price in 24 hours, and we realized what we were on to. Here then, is why you should be looking at flipping in order to make some extra cash.

Options

The first reason why this is such a great idea is because there are so many places where you can go in order to get great deals for you to sell online. We generally spend Monday to Friday looking for hot deals in stores, and then on a weekend we hit the goldmines that are yard sales, the perfect place to pick up monster offers. When people sell their stuff at yard sales, they aren’t too worried about the price, they usually just want to get rid of stuff, which means you can get great bargains and make big profits.

People Buy

Never underestimate what people will buy online, if they think that they are getting a great deal then they are likely to spend. For example last month we bought up 4 bottles of perfume, all of which had been opened and slightly used. We bought the bottles for $8 each and listed them online for $45, with a disclaimer which said that they had been opened, and that we hadn’t touched the liquid inside, we thought it would be worth a go. An hour later all 4 bottles sold, just like that. Don’t ever assume that things won’t sell, as they say one man’s trash is another man’s meat.

Side Hustle

There is nothing to say that you have to quit your job in order to do this or that you need multiple hours in the day, you can easily do this as a side hustle after school or work. Some people just focus on the weekend game, heading to yard sales and making a couple of hundreds dollars per month from simply flipping this kind of stuff. To be honest, the only thing that takes time is looking for stuff, once you found it, list it and sell it, that is the easy bit.

If you are looking for ways to make a living online, or to make some extra cash on the side, then this is one of the best ways in which you can do just that.