5 Reasons Why You Need Solar Energy

If you happen to be an Australian homeowner, you are in the unique position of being able to make the switch from traditional fossil-fuel burning electricity to the clean and renewable energy that the sun gives us every day of the year. If that isn’t enough, your local state government will help you to pay for a solar energy system with either a government grant or an interest-free loan, and if you have never considered solar power, here are just a few of the reasons why you should make the switch now.

Heal the Planet – Fossil-fuel burning power stations are a major cause of atmospheric pollution and if your home is connected to the national grid, you are part of the problem. Switch to solar energy and become part of the solution, and with specialist websites like Your Solar Quotes, you can connect with local solar power system suppliers and receive 3 free quotes. All you have to do is fill in the online forms and click on ‘submit’ and you will receive 3 competitive quotes from established companies. Huge Financial Savings – Some Australian homeowners are reporting energy savings of up to 50% per year, which amounts to thousands of dollars, and these huge savings start the very first day that you use solar power. This means you can recoup your initial investment within 4-5 years, if not sooner, and from that time on, you will enjoy massive savings on your energy costs. Government Aid – The Australian government fully understands the importance of clean and renewable energy and they are happy to help all Australian property owners to install a solar energy system. This amazing offer will not be on the table forever, so you should take advantage of government grants while they are still available, and once you set the ball rolling, the solar energy company will handle the government subsidy on your behalf. Setting the Right Example – Once you have installed a solar power system in your home, you will be the talk of the neighbourhood, and when other property owners realise the many benefits, they too, will want to make the switch to clean and renewable energy. A single installation might result in many local people making the switch to solar power, which is a wonderful thing for the environment, and you could be one of those who sparks a campaign for the use of clean energy. Total Energy Independence – While you can still be connected to the national grid, most homeowners prefer to use only solar energy to power their homes, and with the right system, you can disconnect from the national grid, as you no longer need this source of energy. More and more people are realising the many benefits that come with solar energy and with a government grant, you can’t really go wrong.

If you would like to learn more about the wonders of solar power, simply search online for a website that is dedicated to connecting homeowners with established solar energy system providers and take the first steps to using clean and renewable energy.