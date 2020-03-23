Buying vs. Building a Home: Which Is Right For You?

A home of your own is an important life goal. Many people dream of a house where they can put down roots and create a life. When examining potential choices in homes, there are many questions that will need to be answered first. One of the most important is the decision whether to buy a home that already exists or to consider having one built just for you. The kind of choice that is going to be right for you depends on many factors. Think about the local area, your desired level of customization and the plans you have for the future before you make any choice.



The Area



In some parts of the world, there are many building lots that can be used. Other regions may have fewer lots for sale. Know your area before you start. Contact a builder. Find out about the process. Some builders may be willing to build a single home for you on an empty lot. Others may only build on large lots that are part of an overall community. Each option may have pluses and minuses.



Customizing It



One of the advantages of having a home built for you is that it is possible to have it totally customized to your personal taste. The builder typically offers you a basic house model. You can then add all sorts of changes. This is the perfect option for someone who wants thing done to their precise instructions. An existing home can also be redone to their personal taste. The older home may have features like built-in bookcases and window seats that may be harder to find in a brand new home.



Financing It



Many people will need financing in order to afford the home they want. Working with a home building company often means working with a company that can offer an easy financing plan. They know how to ensure a client can get into their homes. Builders often offer a funding plan that allows a buyer to purchase both the land and the house. They may be willing to work with those with credit issues in the past. Buying an already built home can mean going through a conventional mortgage market. A mortgage company may need to see more documentation in order to give out a loan. This can make hard for people who have poor credit to afford the home they want.



Future Plans



A buyer should think about their future plans. Some people are just starting out in life. They have a long time horizon. Having a house designed for them personally allows them to stay in that house for as long as they want. An older buyer may only be planning to stay in a home for a few years. At the same time, the older buyer may have special needs related to aging. The custom buyer can find a builder who can build for them specifically. The builder can put in an elevator so they can get around as well as wider doors, handles that can be grasped easily and a kitchen with features that make it easy for them to cook.



Energy Efficiency



Energy efficiency is a huge issue in the modern world. Older homes may not be as energy efficient as brand new homes. Their insulation may be outdated and not up the rigors of a local winter. At the same time, a new home may also have issues. They may have sparse landscaping that makes it hard to keep away the wind and the hot sun. An older home with larger trees allows for more shaded areas.



Each type of home has both advantages and disadvantages. The kind of home that makes sense for any given person depends on many factors. Careful investigation is the way to get the home that is right for that home buyer.