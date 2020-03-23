6 Industries That Can Benefit From Two-Way Radios

There are many industries where communication is a key part of successfully working together. Let’s explore six industries that can benefit from using two-way radios.



Construction Companies



Working in construction means being on the move daily. There’s little room for error when using heavy machinery or transporting dangerous materials. Effective communication is vital between workers, foremen and sub-contractors. The equipment used to provide that communication needs to be able to withstand hazardous conditions, inclement weather and abuse.



Using two-way radios is a good choice for construction workers because these devices are typically:



Lightweight

Safe to use

Durable

Easy to use

Affordable

Supervisors should consider using radios that have at least four channels so various teams can easily communicate separately. If you work on larger projects, then using four-watt or two-watt radios are good choices.



Schools



Many schools today are spread out and almost resemble little villages. Administrators, teachers, students and maintenance staff can be located far away from one another at any given moment. That’s why you should consider two-way radios as the solution for efficiency, coordination and safety when communication is needed.



Administrators can use two-way radios to keep in touch with janitors, maintenance workers and teachers. Crossing guards can use them while directing traffic. Staff members will more easily communicate together while using radios.



Here are specific areas where your school should consider using radio communication:



Bus loading zones

Field trips

Crosswalks

Sporting events

Fields

Assemblies

Playgrounds

Security Professionals



The security industry can make use of two-way radios when supervisors, guards, owners and property managers need to communicate. Situations like assault, theft, general disturbances and accidents require communication devices that are durable and withstand heavy wear and tear.



It may be necessary to use repeater-capable units if you’re working within wide geographical areas. Two- or four-watt models should make for quality selections in most security companies.



Plumbers and Contractors



Plumbers and contractors often need to communicate across large work sites or buildings and face the same types of challenges that construction workers might. Communication devices need to withstand severe weather conditions or hazardous work conditions.



Two-ways radios are a great way to keep everyone in contact. They also need to work well around loud and heavy environments. Any chosen radio system must also have the ability to survive a certain level of abuse.



When supplying your plumbing or contracting business with two-way radios, look for models that have:



Noise canceling technology

Extended battery life

A safe design

Hospitality and Event Workers



The entertainment and hospitality industries benefit from two-way radios in order to coordinate everything necessary to deliver excellent service. Film productions, hotels, restaurants, festivals and hospitals all make for great two-way radio candidates.



Two-way radio communication might help these industries in the following ways:



Coordinate parking

Manage large workforces across large areas

Provide timely service deliverability

Many events happen outside in the hospitality industry so make sure to select models that can withstand all types of weather.



Transportation Industries



Any type of transportation industry requires constant communication. This might include 18 wheelers or moving companies that transport between cities and states. Legally, your drivers can’t operate a cellphone while driving their vehicles. On the other hand, it’s legal and safe to use a two-way radio while driving.



You should consider two-radios if you operate a taxi company, as well. Some radio systems come with GPS systems built in, making it easier to track the location of all drivers.



As you can see, many industries benefit from using two-way radio communication. Take the time to investigate all available options in order to find the radio system that works best for your company’s needs.