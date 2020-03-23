5 Activities for Families In Summit County, Colorado

Located in the Rocky Mountains, Summit County, Colorado, offers all the expected winter activities, including skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snow tubing, and horse-drawn sleigh rides. Of course, there are historic areas to visit, shopping, and dining. However, year round and summer activities are also available. For information on free and public transportation around Summit County, visit the Summit County website Below are five special activities that you and your family might enjoy.



Alpenglow Adventures Train Tours offers seven railroad excursion packages that travel through the Rocky Mountain wilderness. They have offered train tours since 1991 with four, six, eight, and 12-hour excursions available.



Georgetown Loop

The eight hour Georgetown Loop, opening at the end of April through January, provides an Old West-style train ride, a one-hour tour of a working silver mine, and a scenic view at the top. A picnic lunch and handmade root beers at a 1901-style soda fountain are included. You will cross Clear Creek eight times, and at the top, the train will make a 360° loop using a 95-foot high bridge. Then, you can enjoy lunch at the Victorian Gazebo in Georgetown Park. After lunch, you will visit Downtown Historic Georgetown with opportunities for enjoying shopping and the 1901-style soda fountain. For those with less available time, a variety of four and six hour options are available.



Colorado Zephyr Tour

Take a 110-mile Amtrak passenger train ride through four granite canyons along the Colorado River. In good weather, on your ride to the station, you will travel over the Ute Pass and view the 13,000’ peaks in the fabled Gore Range Mountains. You will be provided with lunch and a seat in the glass-domed observation car. Besides the scenic view, you may see elk, moose, and bighorn sheep. At Glenwood Springs, you can choose to visit Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, explore Glenwood Hot Springs Pool, or take a guided hike of Hanging Lake. You are then picked up and taken to Vail, Colorado for a 90-minute visit before you head back to your lodging.



Royal Gorge Tour

On the way to the station, you will pass over the Continental Divide and view Mt. Lincoln, Mt. Democrat, and Mt. Bross as well as herds of buffalo, pronghorn antelope, and mule deer. Before you get on the train, you have time for a picnic lunch on the banks of the Arkansas River. A 1950’s-era diesel locomotive transports you 12 miles on the old Denver, Rio Grande and Western railway line and then returns. You will view the Hanging Bridge and the Royal Gorge Bridge. After the train ride, you will actually visit the Royal Gorge Bridge. You can walk across the bridge or ride the trolley. Take the aerial tram for a great view of the gorge or ride to the bottom on the world’s steepest incline railway. Your family can also enjoy the Royal Gorge Theme Park. On your way home, you can the enjoy Colorado sunset.



White Water Rafting

Summit County is a great area for white water rafting. The area offers many companies with a variety of class three to five rafting packages. Trips range from half a day to three days, and children as young as seven are allowed to participate, Some companies offer additional activities such as zip lining. An online search will provide many companies from which to choose.



Hot Air Balloons

Hot air balloon rides are another popular activity in scenic Summit County. A search online will provide you with many choices. Select the one that provides the options that suit your family.



Hiking and Biking

The same areas that offer great opportunities for skiing and other winter sports, also offer great hiking and biking trails. A search online will help you find trails that are suitable for your family. Any trails in Summit County will offer beautiful scenic views. Check this list of trails to find one for your family.



Horseback Riding

Since you are out west why not explore the area using a western mode of transportation. Many companies in Summit County offer this experience. So choose one that suits your family.