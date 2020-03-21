Discover These 8 Kid-Friendly Destinations in South Carolina

Today, parents appreciate vacation spots catering to young people. The lovely State of South Carolina welcomes visitors; tourism contributed a hefty $15 billion to the local economy during recent years. With one out of every ten residents employed in the hospitality or travel industries, families can expect red carpet treatment when they make the Palmetto State their preferred holiday destination! Consider taking your youngsters to these child-friendly attractions:



One: The Beach



South Carolina offers miles of pristine Atlantic coastline. Families enjoy access to sandy beaches and panoramic sea front views. Visit charming communities along the Outer Banks to spend time enjoying over 100 miles of coastline and dunes. The Palmetto State posts lifeguards along all public beaches during the span of time between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Its clean, quiet beachfront appeals to families with children. Swimming, snorkeling, and shell collecting offer fun vacation activities.



Two: Fort Sumter National Monument



History buffs appreciate the importance of the Civil War. The conflict commenced with the bombardment of Fort Sumter, located on an island outside the City of Charleston. Confederate forces opened fire on a small contingent of 87 officers and enlisted men under the command of Major Robert Anderson. Today, public tours of the site of this momentous battle require a ferry ride. Fort Sumter Tours commence at either Patriots Point or Liberty Square. Book your visit in advance to avoid disappointment. Visitors spend approximately an hour on the grounds of the fort.



Three: Riverbanks Zoo And Garden



Located in Columbia, South Carolina, the zoo helps introduce young people to some 2,000 fascinating animals, including African Lions and Giraffes, Asian Komodo Dragons, Australian Koalas, and North American Grizzly Bears. It offers a wealth of educational experiences for children. Its programs include a conservation outpost to help reinforce the importance of protecting and preserving endangered species and their habitats. Your youngsters will enjoy learning about an interesting array of beautiful and unusual animals!



Four: See Dinosaur Bones



Visit the recently renovated South Carolina State Museum in Columbia to view dinosaur skeletons dating from over 70 million years ago. The natural history collection also include the bones of ancient whales and extinct creatures from the Ice Age. The second floor gallery displays a life-sized replica of a Mastodon, something most children enjoy exploring. The museum also offers information and exhibits relating to modern wildlife in the Palmetto State.



Five: Camp at Table Rock State Park



Located in the far western region of South Carolina outside Pickens, Table Rock State Park along Highway 11 showcases the beauty of this mountainous area. Nestled amidst pine forests, it offers lovely scenery, plus hiking trails and fun camping activities. The Park includes two lakes, waterfalls, a stream, and a challenging 3.4 mile trail leading to the top of Table Rock. People seeking vigorous outdoor exercise enjoy the opportunity to hike and boat in this location.



Six: Visit The Carolina Motorsports Park Outside Camden



Auto enthusiasts in your family will enjoy visiting this motorpark and go-kart center. Rent karts over the weekend to enjoy practicing kart laps around the paved track. Groups sometimes rent the track to conduct kart races. If you use the facility for auto races, participating vehicles must pass a safety inspection.



Seven: Play Mini Golf in Myrtle Beach



The City of Myrtle Beach offers a variety of popular miniature golf courses. People of all ages have fun playing golf in these settings. Most courses maintain amusement park-style themes. Children test their putting skills in pirate or shipwreck themed links.



Eight: Visit The South Carolina Railroad Museum



Treat the entire family to a train ride at this unique Winnsboro attraction. Select seats in open air cars on the museum’s tiny railroad. It features a leisurely ten mile roundtrip excursion through South Carolina’s scenic Piedmont countryside north of Columbia.