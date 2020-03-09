What is USArx and How to Get Started

If you think paying a fortune for health insurance is the only way to save money on your prescription medications, think again. USArx is a free healthcare savings program that can help you save big at the pharmacy with no cost, no paperwork, and no gimmicks. Health insurance costs continue to increase in the United States, putting comprehensive coverage out of reach for more than 80 million uninsured and underinsured adults.



With 55 percent of American adults regularly taking at least one prescription medication and the cost of these life-saving medications constantly on the rise, many people struggle to scrape together enough to cover the cost of their monthly medications. Now there are ways to get guaranteed savings on every prescription you need. Here’s everything you need to know about USArx and how you can get started.



Is USArx insurance?

No, USArx is not insurance. USArx is a healthcare savings company that provides cardholders with a discounted rate for prescription drugs. There is no cost associated with USArx, no premium to pay, and no copay. USArx cardholders receive a discount of 10 to 75 percent on all FDA-approved brand name and generic prescription drugs at over 60,000 pharmacies nationwide, and these prices are often as low as or lower than the negotiated rates for insurance companies.



How does it work?

You might be wondering how something that is free can possibly save you so much money. The idea is simple! USArx negotiates with drug companies to offer a discounted rate on medications at participating pharmacies. Prices are updated weekly on the USArx website, so you can look up the prices for your medications prior to heading to the pharmacy counter. You’ll never be unpleasantly surprised by your prescription costs again!



It’s important to note that USArx discounts cannot be combined with discounts offered by your insurance company. However, if you are fortunate enough to have insurance and are also a USArx cardholder, ask your pharmacist to compare the prices of your medications under both discounts.



Some insurance companies include certain medications from coverage under their plans or have maximum coverage limits that you could reach during the year, but USArx offers discounts on all FDA-approved generic and brand name medications. You might just be offered a lower price for your medications with your USArx card than with your insurance!



Who is eligible for USArx?

One of the best things about USArx is that everyone is eligible to be a part of the program. It doesn’t matter whether you’re insured or uninsured, how old you are, what your citizenship status is, or what your medical history might be. We mean it when we say that everyone is eligible for USArx! We want your whole family to be covered, too. You can use your USArx card for your entire family; there’s no need to print out multiple cards.



How do I get started with USArx?

Getting started with USArx is easy. The first step is to visit the USArx website and sign up for the program. You’ll enter some basic information like your name, email address, and phone number, and that’s it. No medical information, no payment method, and no further details are required. Next, print your card out and bring it to the pharmacy with you. Simply present your card to the pharmacist and they can enter the discount information into your account. Your USArx cardholder information will be stored and there is no need to bring your card with you to the pharmacy each time. That’s it – you’re ready to start saving. Sign up today and say goodbye to your pharmacy counter anxiety!