Are There New Birth Control Options for 2020?

There has been a lot of discussion surrounding birth control. In both the political realm and the field of healthcare, this has been an important issue for many people for the past few years. Now, there are reports that there might be new birth control options coming in 2020.

First, there are still reliable options that have worked for many people for years. There is an oral birth control pill that women can take once per day that works well to prevent pregnancy. The problem is that many women are not able to remember to take this pill every day. Even missing just a day or two can throw off the way the pill works. Therefore, the healthcare community has worked hard to come up with other options as well.

One of the most popular options today is something called an intra-uterine device. This is often shortened to IUD. This is a device that is implanted directly into the uterus. Some are made of plastic while others are made of copper. Today, many of these IUDs release a slow but steady stream of hormones that work to prevent the implantation of a fertilized embryo in the uterus. Some women do not like the idea of having this device implanted in the uterus. This has led to the growth of one of the most popular options over the past few years.

This is called Nexplanon. This is a small rod that women can have implanted in the arm. It is the size of a small peg and is implanted in a painless manner. Many women like this because they don’t have anything implanted in the uterus. Similar to the IUD, this small rod can last for months or years before it has to be replaced. This has been one of the top developments over the past few years.

There might be a new birth control option for 2020. This is an option for men. Women have had an oral birth control option for years. Now, men might have something similar. This birth control option works by changing how men produce sperm. This pill acts on some of the most important male hormones to reduce the amount of sperm that are released during sexual intercourse. This might be an option that men can use in addition to condoms for contraception.

These are only a few of the many options that are available for those who are looking for birth control. Because there are so many options out there, it is important for people to think carefully about the options that are right for them. Be sure to spend a few minutes talking with a trained health professional about the various options on the market today.