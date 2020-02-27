The Role Of The Divante Tribe Leader in the Divante Tribe Mode

The Tribes Model is a way in which Divante can grow without losing its core. Within this working model, there exist groups of independent teams. Every tribe is made up of a tribe which is a bigger unit, guilds, and chapters. These smaller groups assist in the transfer of information within the organization.

Formation of The Tribes Model

Before we set out to ask, “what’s the role of tribe leader,” let us first have a look at how the Tribe Model was formed. This working model was formed by Divante CEO Tomasz Karwatka when he had some challenges to solve at the company in 2016.

He noticed that things weren’t going as they should and that employees kept passing the buck to each other as to whose fault something was wrong. Tomasz realized that Spotify was using the Tribes Model to be able to scale up their business.

After starting with just one test team, which he called, “The A-Team, Tomasz realized that the model would be a good fit for Divante and the company adopted parts of it.

The Structure of Agile Tribe in Divante

It is important to note that Divante did not copy-paste the Tribe Model. However, it was changed to suit the company’s needs. In the Divante tribe, team members are designated to work in different areas even as they specialize in specific functions.

The Functions of The Tribe Leader

The Divante Tribe Leader has several different and specific roles. Let us look at them below.

· Works closely With Tribe Master

The Tribe Leader works very closely with the Tribe Master (who is CEO). Once the Tribe Master has communicated the direction in which the company is going and what kind of projects employees should focus on, the Tribe Leader determines how this should happen.

For instance, if the Tribe Master decides on a specific project, then it will be the work of the Tribe Leader to ensure that the project is implemented as it should, and what kind of parameters should be set upon the project.

· Ensures That Software is of Good Quality

Before any software can be passed for usage by clientele, the Tribe Leader has to test its quality and ensure that it was developed within the set boundaries and that it functions in the way that it is meant to. Also, the Team Leader ensures that before developing, the software is technically practical. He also suggests solutions to problems that may come up whilst discharging a software product.

· Streamlines Deployment Activities

The Team Leader is responsible for adding more members to the team if needed during any stage of software development. He/she also ensures that developers are conscious of client deadlines and that software is provided to the client within the set time.

· Responsible For Team Growth

The Team Leader is responsible for keeping up with any technological advancements or trends in their given industry and ensures that their software is relevant to these changes. A Team Leader is, therefore, expected to have a thorough knowledge of their industry competitors and different business processes.

