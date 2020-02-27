Spam Links: How to Protect Your Website From Negative SEO

If you are familiar with search engine optimization (SEO), then you would have probably heard about the term backlink. Well, if you haven’t, a backlink refers to an inbound hyperlink from one website to another. Today, backlinks are used by most of the agencies because it is one of the important aspects of SEO. Also, it helps in ranking the websites higher at the search engines.



But do you know? Not all backlinks are the same. Some backlinks can create a negative impact on your website’s rankings. And that may be due to the backlinks from low quality or spammy websites. So if you are one of those whose website is trapped in an umbrella full of spam links, don’t worry, there are white label link building professionals who are ready to help you. Apart from this, there are some things you can do to get rid of spam links.



Keep track of your backlinks profile regularly

This is the most significant step to take, in order to block spammers from succeeding. Most frequently, they will execute negative SEO against your website by building low-quality links or redirects. That’s the reason it is necessary to identify when someone is building links or redirects to your website. One can make use of various backlink tools, these tools can help you check manually if someone is building links or redirects to your website.



Observe your website’s speed

Website speed is a core ranking factor. If your site is displaying slow and you have no sense why you should use crawling software to look for anything unusual. If you are unable to discover anything and there’s yet an intricacy, you might be the victim of forceful crawling. Forceful crawling creates a huge load on the servers, which indicates your website will slow down and might even crash.



If you think you’re the victim of a crawling attack, you should communicate with your hosting company to try and resolve where the load is coming from. If you’re tech-savvy, you can additionally attempt to locate the perpetrators yourself.



Get rid of the domain and start from the beginning

You may find it harsh, but if your website isn’t worth investing to clean up these bad or spam backlinks, then it’s better to get rid of the domain and start all over. If you don’t do this then according to the Google terms and conditions, you may be charged or penalized for Penguin, Panda and more, though. Professionals at Outreach Monks opine you to keep your website safe from these penalties as it may later have a drastic impact. Also, it may further result in damaging your overall Google reputation.

Apart from this, if you have just too many backlinks you want to get rid of, and no one is responding to your call to remove the link, you can also disavow these links. That’s radically narrating Google you prefer these links not to be taken into account when evaluating your website.



Spam links are ordinarily more disturbing, and there’s a solid risk that they could damage your website’s reputation in Google. That’s why it’s crucial never to proffer them a chance to do that. So from now take an initiative in observing your backlink profile and make it your healthy habit.

