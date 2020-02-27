CBD vs HEMP- Major Differences

CBD oil is relatively new in the market while Hemp oil has been around for decades.

What Are The Major Differences?



CBD oil and Hemp oil both belong to the family, Cannabis Sativa. CBD oil is extracted from the leaves and flowers of a hemp plant or a weed plant. While hemp oil or hemp seed oil is made exclusively from the seeds of a hemp plant.

Hemp seeds contain a negligible percentage of the chemical compound called Cannabidiol i.e. CBD, therefore, it is not used to prepare CBD oil.

Benefits of Hemp Oil

Hemp oil has many benefits for human health and this is even true in the case of CBD oil from American Hemp Oil. Hemp oils are known to be rich in Omega 3 and Omega 6 acids, which is medically known to improve the heart condition and also helps in the treatment of various skin disorders such as eczema, dryness, and allergies, etc.

Hemp oil is proved to be an important source for protein (plant protein) and other minerals such as iron, zinc, calcium, magnesium, etc.

It can be used to treat to cure PMS and reduce the symptoms of Menopause.

Benefits of CBD Oil

CBD oil is often compared with THC oil, however, CBD oil rather mild and doesn’t’ have psychotic effects on a user. CBD oil contains about 0.3-1 % of THC(Tetrahydrocannabinol), hence it doesn’t produce the kind of high people experience by using THC oil. It can be beneficial for people who are not immune to the highs of THC.

However, both these oils i.e. THC oil and CBD oil have the same or in many cases provide the same medical benefits. However, it is the psychotic effects that can be the distinguishing factor of these oils.

CBD oil is an important natural medicine that can be helpful in curing and healing different ailments.

It is a potent pain reliever and it is used extensively in relieving muscular spam, injuries and inflammation.

Studies have found that people who have an illness issue like stress, anxiety, and depression have used CBD oils in their clinical treatment and found it to be very effective. Apart from that it elevates the mood and helps subjects sleep better, which can be useful for treating patients with insomnia.

Last Words:

CBD oil and Hemp oil are made from the same plant i.e. Cannabis Sativa, however, both have different roles. Hemp oil is extensively used as an active ingredient in commercial products, whereas CBD oil is used as a therapeutic agent. It is legal and completely safe to use both products.

