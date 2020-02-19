Raffaele Riva: How Instinct Drives Success

Raffaele Riva is perhaps the living definition of a man who has pursued his passion and let his instinct and intuition lead him to corporate success. An international businessman specialized in financial services and tailored financial products for global clients, such as estate and wealth planning, asset management, trust investments, real estate, and related areas.

Riva is also the founder and President of AUREA Multi-Family Office, an international financial services firm that has spawned various offshoots in several European countries, including Switzerland, Italy, and the U.K. These companies benefit from Riva’s influence and his commitment to overseeing sensitive international transactions for very wealthy clients.

As part of the Multi-Family Office model, AUREA provides highly personalized products and services for elite, affluent clients. AUREA’s subsidiary companies also offer financial services and products for elite clients who require expertise in international business transactions. AUREA’s subsidiaries include BGB AUREA Ltd. in London, England; Milano Fiduciaria in Italy; and Aurea Consulenti Associati, SA, and Aurea Gestioni Patrimonialia SA, both in Switzerland. Riva remains active in the operation of three of these companies, overseeing important and sensitive transactions. These firms provide such services as accounting, auditing, asset management, wealth management, investment management, real estate and trust real estate management, and cross-border financial and legal negotiations, as well as other services for both individuals and firms.

Preparation and Commitment

Raffaele Riva became a seasoned expert in the field of corporate financing, corporate restructuring, estate planning, wealth and asset management, mergers and acquisitions, and international cross-border transaction. He founded several financial management companies between 1997 and 2008 after gaining extensive international business experience as Senior Executive of a multinational conglomerate. During his tenure, Riva participated as a board member and operations manager for several of the firm’s branches and subsidiaries located in Canada, Central and South America, South Africa, and Western Europe. Prior to this, he developed top-level skills in the areas of auditing accounting while working as an auditing specialist for a Big 4 corporation with offices in Italy and the U.K.

His commitment to continued personal and professional growth also drives him, as does his passion for networking at the right place and time with the right people. To this end, Riva is an active member of several professional associations, including the Register of Chartered Accountants in Milano, the Register of Legal Auditors in Rome, the Italian Association of Anti-Money Laundering Officers, the Associazione Il Trust in Italia, and others. These memberships provide him with regular opportunities to network with top entrepreneurs, as well as mentors and influencers in the countries where he does business.

Riva’s educational background prepared him for a career in finance, which is his passion. He earned an Economics degree with specialties in accounting, banking law, corporate financing, mergers and acquisitions, tax law, and other areas, from the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Milan, graduating with honors in 1987. Two years later, he completed a Dottore Commercialista degree (the Italian equivalent of a Certified Public Accountant qualification in the U.S.) from the same institution in 1989. In 1997 and 1998, respectively, he completed two post-graduate programs, one in SSQUEA at the Canton Ticino Management Business School and another in SUPSI at the University of Applied Sciences and Arts of Southern Switzerland.

Follow Your Passion

Raffaele Riva affirms that his success in business is based on a simple formula: pursue your passion, stay abreast of current affairs and international news, and your instincts and life experience guide you toward making intelligent, sound business decisions. He recommends maintaining an optimistic attitude toward business and surrounding oneself with influential and knowledgeable people who are also passionate about what they’re doing. Another point he makes is the importance of providing the best possible service for clients and making sure that you are adding value to their lives.

“Providing value in the lives of your clients has always been extremely important for my long-term business success,” notes Riva. “When you wake up each morning, asking for more ways to better serve and satisfy your clients, you will dramatically boost your business. Always think in terms of serving, and even if your client was the wrong one, take the initiative to fix things and correct them immediately: it will provide value in their life.”

Riva also reads voraciously to stay informed on current topics of interest, particularly in the areas of technology and international finance. Riva also notes that having an empirical view of the world helps him make well-informed business decisions and also come up with innovative new ideas for improving the value that he provides for his clients.

Riva warns against letting ennui take over one’s professional life and exalts the importance of continually updating one’s education by staying abreast of what’s going on in the world. He describes himself as being insatiable in his thirst for knowledge, and “curious to learn in any circumstance.” This voracious curiosity inspired him to seek information by a variety of press sources, and by tuning in to a variety of international media sources to stay informed on a diverse range of topics.

Riva has dual citizenship in Italy and Switzerland and is fluent in French, Italian, and English. His interests include an extensive, personal collection of modern and contemporary art, as well as a Benefactor Membership in the Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana. Additionally, Riva is a connoisseur of wines, as well as vintage automobiles. He is a member of the London Reform Club and the Monaco Yacht Club and enjoys equestrian sports, skiing, racing, and scuba diving.

For more on Raffaele Riva visit: https://raffaeleriva.com/