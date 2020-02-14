Mike’s Chicago Plumbing Wins the 2019 Super Service Award

Image Source – http://mikesplumbingchicago.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/image.jpg



Summary: Leading plumbing company in the Chicagoland area, Mike’s Chicago Plumbing, announced that it has won the Angie’s List 2019 Super Service Award.



Chicago, Illinois, February 05, 2020: Fully licensed, bonded and insured plumbing company, Mike’s Chicago Plumbing, announced that it has won the Angie’s List 2019 Super Service Award. This award reaffirms the commitment of the company to delivering excellent services.



Angie’s List is one of the most trusted listing and review website in the United States. Each year, Angie’s List awards the top-rated companies in their category with the Super Service Award. The award is based on customer reviews of excellence in services, which means that only those companies that have consistently been able to provide highest levels of customer service receive the recognition.



This award has been given annually for the past 21 years and has become a prestigious honor that companies strive to achieve. Winning the award for 2019 emphasizes that Mike’s Chicago Plumbing has been able to maintain its superior services all through the year and is now recognized as the best-in-class service provider.



Mike’s Chicago Plumbing stated that winning an award that was determined by customer votes is extremely meaningful. It means that customers know that they can rely on the company’s expert plumbers to promptly and efficiently deal with their plumbing issue, regardless of how simple or complex the repair job might be. In fact, the company takes pride in offering prompt emergency services, 24/7. Each emergency is handled by an experienced and skilled plumber. The company’s emergency plumbers are available in Glencoe, Wilmette, North Shore, Skokie, Niles, Glenview, Evanston and the surrounding communities of the Chicagoland area.



The company is committed to providing the highest standards of workmanship at the most competitive rates in the Chicagoland area. Their average response time is a record 45 minutes, with upfront pricing and quality guarantee. The company offers both residential and commercial plumbing services, covering the entire range of services, from installation to repair and replacement of septic tanks, pumps, dishwashers, garbage disposals, bathtubs, showers, water heaters, toilers and sinks.



Mike’s Chicago Plumbing also offers installation services for home renovation and remodeling projects. Expert plumbing installation services for bathroom and kitchen remodeling, basement and second floor additions are all handled by certified and experienced professionals. The company also offers the entire range of sewer services, such as sewer rodding, sewer line thawing, sewer line video inspection, sewer cleaning and repairs, complete drain cleaning, hydro jetting of sewers, overhead sewers installation, flood control systems installation, sewer repair, and catch basin cleaning and repair.



With the 2019 Super Service Award, the team at Mike’s Chicago Plumbing has been reinvigorated to continue offering the highest standards of plumbing and customer services.

About the Company: Mike’s Chicago Plumbing is owned by Mike, who comes from a family of skilled plumbers who take great pride in going the extra mile to ensure 100% customer satisfaction. The company offers plumbing services for residential and commercial properties in the Greater Chicago-Land Area. The company specializes in emergency repair, for which they offer 24/7 professional plumbing services.