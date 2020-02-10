Genuine and Affordable Flats for Sale in Pragathi Nagar, Hyderabad

Hyderabad was once considered a city of pearls and also the city of Nawabs, but of late it is considered as one of the hot destinations for real estate investment all over the world. Hyderabad is also one of the best Indian cities to live in the country and enjoys an impressive infrastructure, buoyant economy, best in class schools and superior connectivity. Apart from these features, there are also a number of other attractive features to look for flats and houses in Hyderabad.

Why Hyderabad is a hot spot of real estate investment?

Attractive rates of property:

Many young people look for flats for sale in Hyderabad, as the city plays a major part of the affordable housing segment. Hyderabad lies on top of the investment destination in the country, as it offers the best affordable housing close to prime employment hubs in the city. It is possible to book for flats at a cheap cost at prime locations in Hyderabad, which is not possible with the rest of the top tier cities in the country. According to a real estate survey, a person with an average income of Rs. 9 Lakh per annum is able to book a residential property in Hyderabad, India.

Better return on investment:

Though it is possible to buy a property in Hyderabad at a cheap cost, the property appreciation rates here are pretty high. It is possible to expect good returns on the property in the short term. There is an alarming increase in commercial activities in the city and the lease of commercial buildings has gone up by 40-50%. The increase in commercial activities has enhances the rental income from the properties, both commercial and residential. Even the resale value of properties is extremely high in the current years.

Booming industries:

Gachibowli, Hi-Tech City and some other parts of the city are becoming important IT hubs in Hyderabad. But along with the IT and the ITES industry, the manufacturing industry is also alluring in the city. Hyderabad is home for Johnson and Johnson, Proctor and Gamble, DESMI and a number of other industries. It is also home for a number of IT companies such as Microsoft, Google and Amazon and other IT majors. Thousands of jobs are being created in Hyderabad, India by these sectors. Many people migrate to the city in search of jobs, thus indirectly influencing the real estate sector to boom.

Connectivity features and amenities:

Hyderabad has the best connectivity features through air, road, and railways. Traveling within the city is easy with the help of its MMTS and Metro transportation system. The outer ring road that surrounds the entire city, helps people with traffic less transport to even far off destinations. The city also enjoys impressive and excellent infrastructure, there are a number of multiplex theatres, shopping malls, international schools, and higher education institutions in the city.

Quality of living:

The city renders an excellent quality of living for its people. It is one of the safest cities in the country and the cost of living is also cheap here. Many young professionals and young couples book flats for sale in Hyderabad to enjoy the city’s ambience, climate and the standard of living it offers.

Main destinations in Hyderabad to book flats:

People can look for affordable houses, apartments and even independent villas close to the employment hubs of the city, namely Gachibowli, HiTech City, Kondapur, Pragathi Nagar Kukatpally, Kothaguda, etc. There is an excellent demand for residential properties with quality and affordable amenities in Pragathi Nagar, Kondapur and Gachibowli. From an investment point of view, people can book properties in Kollur, Narsingi, Mokila, etc, where it is possible to book budget homes easily. Flats for sale in Pragathi Nagar are especially popular among the people of Hyderabad and also the immigrants from other parts of the country to the city. Some interesting details about Pragathi Nagar are,

It is the residential colony in Kukatpally of Hyderabad city

It is a residential suburb or Kukatpally and is located at a distance of 3 kilometers from it on the NH 9, leading to Mumbai.

It is located at a distance of only 2.5 km from JNTU, Hyderabad.

It is at an average elevation of 33 meters and thus enjoys a pleasant climate all through the year.

It enjoys excellent connectivity through its expert public transport system.

Pragathi Nagar lies in close proximity to a number of Biotech, IT and the Pharma industries.

Shortly, residents of Pragathi Nagar will enjoy the Metro rail transport system.

Housing in Pragathi Nagar:

Pragathi Nagar enjoys a healthy demand for various residential properties and there is also an availability of high-quality housing at all the budget categories. Investors interested in book residential properties in the city enjoy a host of options to choose from apartments to row houses and luxury villas in Pragathi Nagar. Some interesting and happening flats for sale in Pragathi Nagar are as follows,

Dhatrhi Constructions – Apartments are available here at an average cost of Rs. 3.97/sq.ft. The cost of a 1650 sqft apartment here is about Rs. 65.5 lakhs.

SS Properties – 2 BHK Apartments are available here at the cost of Rs. 29 Lakhs. The total built-up area is 810 sq.ft.

VazhraaNirmaanPvt ltd – 2 and 3 BHK apartments are available with this property at the cost of Rs. 59.4- Rs. 90.9 Lakhs

Aakruti – This project is at Mithila Nagar, Pragathi Nagar. The cost of a 2 BHK apartment here is Rs. 41 Lakhs.

Wrapping Up:

Apart from apartments, there are also a number of independent houses, luxury villas, row houses, townships and under-construction projects available for sale and rent in Hyderabad. One can find all these properties at housing.com, where they are listed area wise. All important details that are important to check before buying a property, such as space, budget, location, the price per sq. feet are all given on the website. Housing.com serves as one of the trusted portals for online property search in India, that lists genuine properties at an affordable cost.

