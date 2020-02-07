How to Keep Your Home Warm During Winter Using Stream Energy Techniques

As the famous song goes, “the weather outside is frightful, and the fire is so delightful.” Don’t let that ugly winter weather seep into your home and cost you the big bucks due to heating. Instead, use these tips on how to keep your home warm during winter by using Stream Energy techniques.

Outside Warriors

If you know that winter is on the way, don’t delay. Head outside and prep your home for what is about to come. You should make sure that your roof is ready by checking for damaged shingles and replacing them if found. This will make sure that your home is strong enough to battle off the cold, rain, and snow of winter.

In addition, cleaning out your gutters will prevent ice dams from forming, saving your gutters from brutal wear and tear. Lastly, you should make sure that your pipes and hoses are drained and your exterior faucets are off and insulated.

Be Prepared

Before temperatures drop, make sure that your home systems are running smoothly. The most important system to check is your HVAC system. It is essential to regularly change your filters so that they are performing at their best and efficiently providing you with heat.

Seal It Tight

A lot of heat can leak out of crevices around windows and doors. Don’t let your hard-earned dollars slip away. Stream Energy recommends sealing leaks around windows with silicone caulk, installing weather stripping on doors, and using window coverings to keep that precious heat trapped inside. Lastly, the company advises that you check your attic and crawlspace insulation for issues before winter hits.

You also want to make sure that mini drafts are covered up. Mail slots can be stuffed with a towel, and animal doors can be covered when they aren’t being used. You will be surprised by the amount of heat that will no longer escape.

Bubble Wrap

If you don’t have the funds to install weather proofing materials inside your home, don’t worry. Bubble wrap with packing tape will do the trick. Place long sheets of bubble wrap over windows that you don’t mind not seeing out of for a few months. The bubble wrap acts as an excellent insulator and will keep your windows’ glass from absorbing your home’s heat.

Curtains

Investing in thick curtains will keep a lot of heat in your home. Open them during the day to let the warm sun rays in, then close them up tight at night to keep the cold out. Thick, well-made curtains are a worthwhile investment that you will benefit from for years to come.

Fireplace Plugs

A significant portion of your home’s heat can leak out of a loose fireplace damper. Luckily, there are tools called fireplace plugs that can seal the flue of your fireplace to help keep in the warm air. Plugs come in a large variety of shapes and sizes, so make sure to research which one you need before purchasing.

Open Up

Our day-to-day routines produce a lot of heat that you may not even know that you could utilize. For example, when you shower, it creates a lot of hot steam. Leaving the door open while you shower will allow that hot air to circulate throughout the house and add some moisture back into the air. Additionally, using the oven produces an incredible amount of heat. After you are done using it, keep the door open so the extra heat can flow out. Just be careful of children, pets, or guests accidentally getting into it.

Install Energy-Saving Devices

Stream Energy advises installing energy-saving devices in your home as a way to conserve energy all year long. The company recommends installing a smart thermostat. Smart thermostats will regulate the temperature in your home according to the schedule you desire, saving you money during those cold winter months.

Wait It Out

Every single time that you open a door in your home, a tremendous amount of warm air escapes. It is best to avoid opening the door until you are ready. For example, instead of taking eight trips back and forth from the car, try to make it in one or two. Also, instead of everyone coming outside at different times, have them wait until everyone is ready to exit. Lastly, if there is no reason to open the door, dong’t. If you can wait to go outside until later, there’s no reason to waste the heat in your home by opening doors.

Reverse Your Fans

Did you know that you can reverse your ceiling fan? Stream Energy states that changing the direction of your ceiling fan will force warm air downward and keep your living space warmer. Just make sure to switch it back before the heat of summer arrives.

Roll Out Rugs

Walking around on freezing cold floors will suck the heat out of everyone. When the weather gets chilly, set out extra rugs on the floor. The rugs will help keep your floor insulated, and it will keep your toes from feeling like icicles, making it so that you don’t have to crank the heat up as much.

Take Action

There are many steps that you can take to help keep your home warm during the winter. Spend an afternoon winter-proofing your house; you could even make it a family event. After winter is over, compare this year’s bill to last year’s and see how much you saved.