How to Dress for Men: 4 Tips for Looking Fashionable

Are you looking for tips on men’s fashion but don’t know where to start? The best place to begin defining your style is your own closet. Once you know what you like and how your clothes make you feel, you can buy new pieces and learn how to combine them.

Whether you’re a sporty, formal, or casual type of person, the most important accessory you can wear is your confidence and smile. Personal grooming and cleanliness are also key to maintaining a polished look.

Keep reading for some tips on how to dress for men, including define your own style, and keeping your appearance fresh, fashionable, and timeless.

1. Define Your Fashion Style

In an age of fast fashion trends, it can be hard to have a fashion style that fits your budget, lifestyle, and personal taste. For men dressing up, it’s important to define your own style early on so you know what pieces are worth spending money on.

Following the trends once in a while is fine, but if you truly want to develop a recognizable style, you should decide before you fill your wardrobe with pieces that don’t mix and match well.

2. Choose Quality Over Quantity

Dressing well for men doesn’t always mean wearing designer items from head to toe. It means combining expensive and affordable pieces into one stylish combination. When it comes to wardrobe essentials, always choose quality over quantity.

For example, a pair of quality designer sneakers from SSENSE will last you longer and help you complete any casual outfit. The key is to wear one brand at a time and keep the rest of the outfit simple. Good style is timeless, and a capsule wardrobe with high-quality items will help you always look put together.

3. Keep Your Clothes Clean and Ironed

You can have the most stylish wardrobe, but if you don’t keep it clean and ironed, you’ll look like you didn’t make any effort. Before you buy new pieces, get rid of any old, torn, or deformed ones. The same goes for shoes and accessories. Your clothes don’t have to be brand new, but it should be well-maintained and clean.

To keep your outfits looking fresh, always read the laundry tags on your clothing. Proper care will make your clothes last longer and still look like new even after several washes.

4. Develop a Grooming and Skincare Routine

There’s no point in being a nicely dressed guy if you don’t take care of your skin and hair properly. Grooming is a must for the modern man and a clean, well-styled beard and haircut can do wonders for your outfits.

Develop a skincare routine that works for your skin type and budget. Ask for recommendations from your friends and family, and visit a dermatologist or esthetician if needed. Finding a great hairstylist/barber is another great investment in yourself and your style.

Follow These Tips on How to Dress for Men and Always Look Polished

Whether you’re going for a more formal style or like to dress casual and trendy, the key to great style is in the confidence you exude.

Use these tips on how to dress for men to define your style and buy classic, quality pieces of clothing.

