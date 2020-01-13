Traction for Businesses Launches New Website

Summary: Leading Houston-based business consulting firm, Traction for Businesses, has announced the launch of its new re-branded website that offer clients easy access to all information and services.

January 13, 2020, Houston, Texas: Leading business consulting firm, Traction for Businesses, announced the launch of its new and re-branded website, http://www.tractionforbusinesses.com . The new website offers ease of navigation and access to rich informational resources and the services offered by the company.

Founder of Traction for Businesses, Christine R. Spray, is a business development coach, author, keynote speaker, strategic consultant and certified EOS implementer ™. The new website offers strategic consultation services for C-level executives and entrepreneurs, who want to grow their business.

Ms. Spray is one of the few certified EOS implementers in the United States, helping businesses adopt the system, which focuses on six core fundamental areas that every business needs to nurture in order to grow. These include Vision, People, Data, Problems, Process and Traction®.

She has won numerous professional awards, including being listed among the 50 Most Influential Women from Houston by Woman magazine, Entrepreneur of the Year by Houston Technology Center and Top Ambassador by Greater Houston Partnership.

Christine Spray works with big and small businesses, to create and implement strategic plans for business development, working through small steps and processes that create long-lasting results. This involves the creation of a strong group, led by an efficient facilitator or an effective leader.

She acts as a neutral facilitator, ensuring participation from all members of the group. This ensures that team members are heard and are able to voice their concerns and opinions in a safe environment, leading to quick resolution of issues. Through the EOS Process™, teams are provided the right tools to maximize or optimize critical business outcomes.

With the launch of the new website, Ms. Spray is offering a 90-minute video explainer, an Organizational Check-up ™ to explain The EOS Process and Model, which helps determine whether it is right for your business. For businesses already familiar with EOS, a suite of tools and lesson plans are available to self-implement the system, at a monthly fee. Christine Spray will work with these businesses to provide periodic feedback after implementation and will also check on their progress regularly.

The new website also offers various other helpful resources, such as a short video regarding the six must-have leadership traits of successful business owners. The video is also available on YouTube.

Businesses interested in turnkey EOS implementation and coaching experience can work with Christine Spray directly. She works with the CEO and the entire leadership team of a company, to maintain accountability and ensure that the business is moving towards its goals. Clients can also take a look at various case studies regarding how Christine and her strategic consultancies have helped businesses identify growth opportunities and put their business on a growth path.

Also available on the website are eBooks, such as Successonomics, by Christine Spray, for download. These eBooks offer important insights for business owners to maintain fiscal competency. Christine Spray has combined the principles of success with that of economics, to create winning strategies and mindsets for CEOs to adopt. There are other eBooks that concentrate on employee engagement and social sales too.

About Traction for Businesses: Traction for Businesses is owned by strategic consultant, best-selling author, business coach, trainer and keynote speaker, Christine Spray. She is also the founder and president of consulting firms Strategic Growth Consultant and Strategic Catalyst Inc., founder and president of the National Business Development Association, and Master Chair and National Speaker for Vistage International.

Christine Spray is a renowned EOS implementer ™, one of the few certified consultants globally, driven to make positive changes for her clients’ businesses. She has over 20 years of strategic growth and leadership consulting experience across diverse industries. Working with her to implement EOS is risk-free. Christine promises that all client investments with her will guarantee higher returns. If companies don’t find value in working with her, they don’t have to pay the fee. Her company caters to businesses across the United States.

