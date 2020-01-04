Denim Manufacturing by Private Label Apparel Lowers Minimum Order Quantity for Jeans Made in USA

Summary: High quality jeans manufacturer and wholesale clothing supplier, Denim Manufacturing by Private Label Apparel, has lowered the minimum order quantity for jeans manufactured in the USA from 300 to 100.

January 4, 2020, Los Angeles, California: Reputed denim manufacturer and wholesaler, Denim Manufacturing by Private Label Apparel, announced that it has lowered the minimum order quantity (MOQ) for jeans made in USA. From December 2019 onwards, manufacturing MOQ for production in Los Angeles has been lowered from 300 to 100 pieces per style/color or wash. Customers can choose any size combination, as long as the total quantity ordered is 100 pieces or greater.

Denim Manufacturing by Private Label Apparel has made a name for itself not just for the quality of its products, but also its low minimums, reasonable prices and quick delivery services. The company caters to large and small wholesale brands, providing specialized services like wholesale denim fabric, cut and sew manufacturing, full-package clothing production, design services, trim development and sample making, including patterns and tech packs, everything that can help to create their own store brand.

Customers can order patterns or samples of jeans, jackets and other denim clothing items for their fashion lines and boutiques from the company. They can also submit their own designs through techpack, photos, sketches, specs or an existing sample. The company offers a wide range of options for jean colors, washes, bodies and treatments.

To meet the increased demand for quality denim products, the company has expanded its base overseas. Currently, Denim Manufacturing by Private Label Apparel has partnerships with a factory in Pakistan, which manufactures denim products for its clients. The minimum order quantity for Pakistan production remains at 50 pieces per style/color or wash.

The new lower MOQ was determined after an agreement with a premium jean factory and wash house located in Los Angeles (Vernon, California). The patterns, techpacks and samples will now be made in the same factory. Fabric sourcing will be done by sending customers swatches of locally available fabric, from premium denim mills. New trim development will continue to be done by the current vendors in Pakistan, Turkey and China.

Despite the small minimum orders, the company’s Made-in-USA jeans manufacturing capacity stands at 60,000 pieces per month, while combined production stands at 500,000 pieces per month. Standard production lead time is 4 to 6 weeks.

The lowered MOQ will hugely benefit small businesses looking to establish their own clothing line. The company offers services to meet each customer’s unique needs.

About the Company: Established in 2018, Los Angeles-based Denim Manufacturing by Private Label Apparel is known for its small batch factories, which help small and big boutiques, chain stores, designers and wholesale brands offer their own labeled high-quality jeans. The company has collaborated with both emerging and established brands, to produce white-label clothing. Whether companies are looking for full package clothing production or cut & sew jeans manufacturing, Denim Manufacturing by Private Label Apparel offers it all and more. Drop shipping facilities are also available for individual and wholesale orders, both within the US and overseas.

With increased demand for USA-made clothing, the company has expanded to 3 factories in Los Angeles and 2 local wash houses or dye facilities. The state-of-the-art laundry equipment is efficient and energy conserving. A department solely focused on vegetable dyes works for both small and big orders.

Denim Manufacturing by Private Label Apparel is also proud to partner with a large-scale factory in Pakistan, offering services to many international denim brands.

