Important Aspects To Check On Your Home’s Exterior

Keeping up with the various maintenance tasks around your home can feel like a big job. However, drumming up a comprehensive list of things to check will help make the job more manageable.

The interior and exterior need consistent upkeep to remain in top shape for as long as possible. If you want to save money on repairs, be good about checking up on the status of your home’s well-being.

Take a moment now to read through a brief synopsis, highlighting a few of the most important aspects to check on the exterior of your home, and start from the outside today.

Check your concrete for cracks

It’s a good idea to walk the perimeter of your home at least every couple of years to check for cracks in the concrete. Cracks in your concrete can be a sign of critical structural issues.

A crack could also be a simple fix, but it’s important to keep an eye on all of them. Allowing cracks in the concrete to go unnoticed can lead to cracks in walls, floors, and uneven surfaces. Save yourself some dough, and take a walk around the place.

Check your roof for integrity

You need to check your roof for issues once a year. Don’t trouble yourself climbing a shaky ladder to your roof, and use the tech at your fingertips to keep a watchful eye out.

You can get a drone to fly over your house. Capture a picture each year, so it’s easy to compare the changes and identify new issues. Make sure to pay close attention to the area around skylights and chimneys.

Pressure wash the exterior of your home

Every few years, depending on where your home is located on the globe, it’s good to pressure wash the exterior of your house. Regular cleaning of your home’s exterior will keep weathering and buildup from breaking down the integrity of your bricks, wood, siding, etc.

Keep up with the lawn maintenance

The curb appeal of your home is important for more than one reason. You can boost the equity of your home with a stellar outdoor setup, and you can woo the neighborhood by keeping the place tidy.

Invest in planting some hearty trees. Start a garden filled with perennials, and keep the lawn looking lush and trimmed. You don’t have to spend thousands to keep your yard looking nice.

Make sure your gutters and downspouts are good

Water is your home’s worst enemy, and taking care of your gutters and downspouts will help ward off water damage. Broken or clogged gutters can leave pools of water sitting around your home’s foundation.

Excess water around the foundation of your home can lead to several different structural issues. It’s best to simply clean the gutters once a year, and save yourself the trouble of paying a contractor to come to fix a foundation issue.

