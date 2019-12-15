5 Simple Natural Remedies for Shingles

Shingles can be extremely painful and make your life miserable. Each year, 1 million people will develop shingles in the U.S. If you have had chickenpox, you have a chance to develop shingles.

Are you looking for an alternative or natural remedies for shingles? Here are five natural ways to help ease your shingle pain and help you feel more comfortable.

1. Soothing Baths

Take a cool bath or shower every day. Do not scrub because that can irritate or open up the blisters and sores. You need to keep the rash clean.

Cool water helps relieve itchy spots. You don’t want to scratch those areas because they can scar.

You can also add colloidal oatmeal to your cool bath. This will provide additional relief for itchiness and pain. Oat extract can moisten your dry skin and help reduce inflammation.

2. Essential Oils

People have used essential oils for years for home remedies. Certain oils can help heal skin and provide relief.

Tea tree oil has anti-inflammatory properties. It also has antimicrobial properties to help with healing.

Eucalyptus oil also can increase the speed of wound healing. It has anti-inflammatory properties.

Chamomile oil helps aid skin cell regeneration. It can improve pressure sores and ulcers.

Make sure you dilute the oils with a carrier oil before applying them topically. Talk to your doctor or pharmacist for recommendations on these oils.

CBD oil is newer to the market. Some patients find relief by using CBD oil for shingles.

3. Dietary Changes

The old saying “you are what you eat” can be very true when you are fighting or preventing illness. You need to eat a variety of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. A weakened immune system can make your shingles worse.

You should eat foods with vitamins A, B-12, C, and E along with amino acid. Foods rich with these vitamins include:

Tomatoes

Spinach

Eggs

Leafy green vegetables (kale)

Orange and yellow fruits

Chicken

Grapefruit

Melon

Carrot

Apricot

Red meat

Wild-caught fish

Whole grains

Dairy

Legumes

Beans

You should avoid foods high in sugar and saturated fat. Also, avoid refined carbs like white bread and white pasta. Limit your caffeine intake.

Eating too many unhealthy foods can also weaken your immune system and prolong the virus.

4. Cool Compress

Between your bath or shower, you can hold a cool cloth or compress against your rash. Soak a natural cotton cloth with cool water. Make sure it is not too wet.

This will help relieve the itch. Be sure the water is cool because hot water increases blood flow and can slow down healing. If the water is too cool or icy, the ice can increase sensitivity.

5. Baking Soda Paste

Mix together a paste with baking soda or cornstarch and water. This naturally relieves itch. Use two parts of either baking soda or cornstarch with one part water.

Apply this paste to your rash and wipe off after about 10-15 minutes. You can repeat as many times as needed.

Natural Remedies for Shingles Final Thoughts

Shingles are painful and itchy. You can use these natural remedies for shingles to help give you relief at home. You should also limit stress as much as possible because stress can make your shingles outbreak worse.

Keep checking out our site for other health and lifestyle advice to help you stay healthy all year long.