8 Affordable Ideas to Make Your New House Feel Like Home

Taking possession of a new house can be quite exciting. However, if you’re struggling to turn a rather beige house into something that feels like home, you might quickly become overwhelmed. The tips below can keep labor and costs to a minimum as you personalize your space.

1. Use Fabric

Putting up some bright splashes of fabric is remarkably easy. One of the simplest tools is to invest in some simple rods and cafe hooks. Using cafe hooks, you can turn flat pieces of fabric into curtains. A bright packet of bandanas can become curtains in any space for just a few dollars.

2. Paint

If any room feels especially dirty, paint the walls. A simple cream or creamy yellow can add warmth and comfort to any room. Do your best to use light neutrals to start; strong colors may make more sense later, but it’s a good idea to get accustomed to the amount of light each room gets before you add bold colors.

3. Invest in Rugs

Washable cotton rugs can add a personal touch of color to any home. If you have wall-to-wall carpeting, consider adding a rug in front of your sofa or under your dining room table to help break up the space and add a pop of color.

4. Hang a Plant

Green plants freshen the air and brighten any space. If your house smells closed off, lemongrass or rosemary might help to freshen the aroma of your home.

5. Light from Below

A big beige box, lit from the top, remains a big, beige box. As you unpack, look for ways to create cozy spots with table lamps. A small lamp in the corner of your living room can create a cozy spot to cuddle up with a book.

6. Apply Your Favorite Scent

A new house, especially if it’s had any construction or remodeling work, may have a closed-off aroma and smell like new carpet. While that’s not necessarily bad, you can personalize the space by using your favorite scents.

Put out vanilla potpourri in your bedroom. Burn a sandalwood candle in the bathroom. Use peppermint essential oil in the kitchen. Peel an orange or a lemon and put the peels on the stove top with some water to simmer. If you’ve ever walked into a home that smelled like chocolate chip cookies, you know how evocative fragrances can be. Until you have time to bake, add your favorite aromas.

7. Hang Some Art

If you’re a new homeowner, you may not have much art. Consider having your children paint a picture of your new house from the street and hang up the results. Find something that features colors you enjoy and put it on the wall.

8. Clean

Your new house might be spotless, but it may not smell clean. Even if it does, it may not smell like your favorite cleaners. Once your furniture is in place, wipe everything down with your favorite cleaners.

The tips above can turn a house that feels unwelcoming into a home that feels like it’s yours. Small touches can take just a bit of money and very little time, but they can make a huge difference to your comfort.