What Problems Might An Older Property Suffer From?

Older homes, whether they’re in a good condition or require a complete renovation, can be a tempting purchase for many reasons. From historical and period features, or the desire to create something modern out of something from a bygone era, to the fact that older homes are often a lot cheaper than their modern counterparts; while you might be getting what appears to be a bargain, the problems that the property could already be suffering from, might wipe out any chance of making a profit on it in the future, or even recouping your investment.

To help you decide whether to buy an older property, whether you plan to live in it yourself, or sell it on following renovations, here are just a few of the common problems you might face:

Woefully inadequate heating

With British winters often harsh and long lasting, a cold, draughty home isn’t desirable. From replacement roofs, doors and windows, to insulation and the installation of a modern heating system, getting an older property sealed and energy efficient, can be a tall order, and one that could easily break the bank.

Dodgy electrics

Old or faulty wiring can put the property and anyone inside it, at risk of fire, and it’s worth noting that a standard house survey in the UK doesn’t include an electric test. While you can arrange for an EICR (electrical installation condition report) which will identify any damage, defects or deterioration that could put your home and its occupants at risk, this and any subsequent repairs or upgrades that might need to take place, typically don’t come cheap.

Shoddy plumbing

For any home constructed before the 1970s in the UK, lead pipework or soldering may need to be replaced, as will anything within the system that has become rusty or is leaking. If there are trees adjacent to the property, damage to the pipework should be checked for by a professional.

Cavity wall tie failure

Any property constructed in the UK between 1935 and 1981, may experience wall tie failure, which an intrusive or non-intrusive survey will help to identify. If a property has solid walls, as most built before the 1930s had, cavity wall ties won’t exist in them, but for those constructed after 1935, likely will have them. At that time, the ties used to secure the two cavity wall leaves together were nowhere near strong or durable enough to withstand corrosion, and commonly corroded prematurely. This would cause cracks to appear in the external walls, and if not addressed professionally, and quickly, went on to compromise the structural integrity of the building. It wasn’t until some years later, in 1981, that the problem was officially recognised and dealt with; newer, modern wall ties were made thicker and stronger.

Bulging walls and bouncy floors

If any of the walls in the property you plan to buy are leaning, bulging or uneven, the floor is bouncy, the roof is bowed, or the windows and doors stick, it could be suffering from some serious structural issues. As you can likely imagine, none of these problems are cheap to rectify.

From dodgy electrics, to shoddy plumbing and failed cavity wall ties, there are many potential hazards associated with older properties in the UK, and while that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t consider buying one, it does mean that you should give it a lot of careful consideration, and be prepared for surveys and assessments to uncover more problems than you’re prepared, or able, to deal with.