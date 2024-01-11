8 Factors to Consider When Replacing Your Home’s Front Door

15 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

There are a lot of factors to take into account when you replace your front door. Not only do you want something that looks great, you want to make sure that it has all the features you need for the future. Are you thinking about a front door replacement? Carefully consider these elements.

1. Security

As you replace your front door, think about the security of the new one. How hard would it be for a thief or vandal to get it open? If the door is flimsy, easy to kick in, or not mounted properly, it could interfere with your family’s safety.

2. Energy Efficiency

Energy-efficient doors can decrease the amount of heat or cool lost through your door on hot summer or cold winter days. If your door hasn’t been replaced in the last several years, especially if it has windows, you may want to consider an upgrade that will help decrease your heating and cooling bills.

3. Material

Carefully think about the material your door is made of and what that means. For example, if your front door is exposed to the elements, you may need a storm door to cover a door made of wood to prevent it from wearing down quickly. Steel doors, on the other hand, are usually tougher and last longer.

4. Style

Your front door is a key part of your home, and you want it to reflect your home’s style and appearance. Consider the overall style of your home, especially its exterior, and choose a door that matches.

5. Warranty

As you consider what type of new front door you want, look at whether it comes with a warranty. A warranty replacement means that if there is anything wrong with the door, the company will take care of it for you, rather than you having to replace it on your own.

6. Size

Many front doors come in standard sizes, which makes it easy to swap one door out for another–especially if you do not have to replace the frame. Before you get ready to replace the door, however, take careful measurements. Some doors may be non-standard sizes, so you may need to replace the frame along with the door or choose a custom door to fit your space.

7. Installation

Take a careful look at what it will take to install your new front door, including the time, effort, and tools involved. Determine whether you are buying from a provider that will take care of the installation for you or if you will need to take care of that on your own.

8. Lock Style

In addition to considering the type of door you want, take the time to think about your lock, too. If you intend to install an electronic lock, for example, you may want to make sure that the technology fits with the door you’ve chosen.

Choosing a door for your home is a big decision. By considering these elements, you can ensure that you have the right one for your family.