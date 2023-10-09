Shelton Haynes Discusses Updates to Roosevelt Island’s Athletic Complex

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

If the reaction is any indication, the recent renovation of the Sportspark

facility by Shelton Haynes and the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation is

a smashing success.

Since it



reopened in May



, the 44,300-square-foot athletics complex has received an outpouring of

visitors, and many have enjoyed its overhauled offerings with enthusiasm.

“I’ve heard from so many residents here who have been thrilled with the

changes we made. They can’t believe it’s the same place,” says Shelton

Haynes, CEO of Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation. “It looks different,

it feels different, and it’s all for the better. I couldn’t be prouder of

the way this project turned out.”

The improvements cover both the inside and outside of the facility. And now

that temperatures have started to dip, Haynes expects the Sportspark to

welcome even more visitors who hope to get fit or stay healthy during the

colder months.

What’s Changed?

The $12 million face-lift included updates to



several aspects of Sportspark



, many targeting the areas that were most in need of modernization. The

renovations include not only refreshed spaces for exercise, fitness classes,

and team sports, but also address more practical concerns, such as an

upgraded heating, ventilating, and air conditioning system, energy-efficient

lighting solutions, and a modernized reception area and check-in area

system.

Members and regular users of Sportspark have also expressed excitement over

the quality-of-life improvements to the center’s core mission: providing

island residents and visitors with a first-class space for recreation.

Those include but aren’t limited to, nicer indoor furniture and a redesigned

layout that maximizes use. Even the building’s exterior received an updated

look to better reflect the modern equipment and setup.

New or updated features include:

— An updated fitness center. The new space features cutting-edge workout

equipment that’s easy to use, safe, and accessible for users at all fitness

levels. The center is split between a room dedicated to machines and cardio

equipment, such as treadmills and stationary bikes, and a room dedicated to

free weights.

— A new pool. Measuring 75 feet long and heated to a temperature between 78

to 83 degrees year-round, the new water facility is about half the length of

an Olympic swimming pool. It’s divided into six wide lanes that can

accommodate seven users each and ranges from a depth of 3.5 feet to 8.5

feet.

— A renovated gymnasium. The 8,700-square-foot gym features a full,

professional-size basketball court that also includes soccer goals. The

space features six basketball hoops to accommodate full-court games as well

as multiple half-court games, drills, and practice sessions.

— A recreational game room. This area offers guests a space to buy snacks

and drinks from vending machines, play tabletop games like air hockey and

table tennis, and relax in comfortable lounge-style seats.

— Completely overhauled locker rooms, showers, and restrooms. These fresh

amenities are fully updated to better serve users.

— An upgraded fitness studio. The fitness studio is where Sportspark’s

fitness classes, such as Zumba and yoga, are regularly held. It’s also

available for meetings and events.

— Updated common areas. Featuring a more intuitive design and more

comfortable furniture, the redesigned common areas make spending time at

Sportspark a more enjoyable experience for everyone.

Membership

In keeping with the inclusive and welcoming nature of the Roosevelt Island

Operating Corporation, the Sportspark facility is accessible, open, and

welcoming to all people, said RIOC CEO Shelton Haynes.

“We are pleased to offer competitive prices that allow our residents and

guests to use the renovated Sportspark complex without breaking the family

budget,” he says. “We had always hoped the facility would become a center of

island activity and a community gathering spot, and we are pleased that by

offering affordable pricing for our resident memberships in the heart of New

York City, we’ve helped make that dream a reality.”

Adult memberships for island residents cost $30 per month. They allow access

to the complex’s full stable of amenities, including the swimming pool,

basketball court, fitness center, recreation room, and locker rooms. Those

who don’t live on Roosevelt Island can purchase nonresident adult

memberships for $70 per month to receive the same level of benefits and

access.

Similarly, memberships for seniors 65 and over and people with disabilities

include access to all amenities and cost $25 per month.

For teens ages 13 to 17, membership prices are $15 per month. Those between

the ages of 15 and 17 have complete access to the facility, while those who

are 13 and 14 aren’t able to access the fitness center and studio. To

qualify for a membership, all teens must sign up at the Sportspark facility

and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Child memberships are available for those aged 12 and under. These

memberships are free but can only be added to existing adult or senior

membership plans. While in the facility, child members must always be

accompanied by adults. Child members are restricted from using the fitness

center and studio.

All memberships run monthly, with charges occurring on the first of each

month.

Sportspark also allows nonmembers to use many of its amenities through a

one-day pass, which costs $15 for adults and $10 for those 17 and under.

These single-day passes can be purchased directly at the complex’s reception

area as often as needed. Single-day passes include access to the pools,

fitness center, and gym, but don’t allow access to classes held in the

fitness studio.