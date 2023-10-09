Shelton Haynes Discusses Updates to Roosevelt Island’s Athletic Complex

If the reaction is any indication, the recent renovation of the Sportspark
facility by Shelton Haynes and the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation is
a smashing success.
Since it
reopened in May
, the 44,300-square-foot athletics complex has received an outpouring of
visitors, and many have enjoyed its overhauled offerings with enthusiasm.
“I’ve heard from so many residents here who have been thrilled with the
changes we made. They can’t believe it’s the same place,” says Shelton
Haynes, CEO of Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation. “It looks different,
it feels different, and it’s all for the better. I couldn’t be prouder of
the way this project turned out.”
The improvements cover both the inside and outside of the facility. And now
that temperatures have started to dip, Haynes expects the Sportspark to
welcome even more visitors who hope to get fit or stay healthy during the
colder months.
What’s Changed?
The $12 million face-lift included updates to
several aspects of Sportspark
, many targeting the areas that were most in need of modernization. The
renovations include not only refreshed spaces for exercise, fitness classes,
and team sports, but also address more practical concerns, such as an
upgraded heating, ventilating, and air conditioning system, energy-efficient
lighting solutions, and a modernized reception area and check-in area
system.
Members and regular users of Sportspark have also expressed excitement over
the quality-of-life improvements to the center’s core mission: providing
island residents and visitors with a first-class space for recreation.
Those include but aren’t limited to, nicer indoor furniture and a redesigned
layout that maximizes use. Even the building’s exterior received an updated
look to better reflect the modern equipment and setup.
New or updated features include:
— An updated fitness center. The new space features cutting-edge workout
equipment that’s easy to use, safe, and accessible for users at all fitness
levels. The center is split between a room dedicated to machines and cardio
equipment, such as treadmills and stationary bikes, and a room dedicated to
free weights.
— A new pool. Measuring 75 feet long and heated to a temperature between 78
to 83 degrees year-round, the new water facility is about half the length of
an Olympic swimming pool. It’s divided into six wide lanes that can
accommodate seven users each and ranges from a depth of 3.5 feet to 8.5
feet.
— A renovated gymnasium. The 8,700-square-foot gym features a full,
professional-size basketball court that also includes soccer goals. The
space features six basketball hoops to accommodate full-court games as well
as multiple half-court games, drills, and practice sessions.
— A recreational game room. This area offers guests a space to buy snacks
and drinks from vending machines, play tabletop games like air hockey and
table tennis, and relax in comfortable lounge-style seats.
— Completely overhauled locker rooms, showers, and restrooms. These fresh
amenities are fully updated to better serve users.
— An upgraded fitness studio. The fitness studio is where Sportspark’s
fitness classes, such as Zumba and yoga, are regularly held. It’s also
available for meetings and events.
— Updated common areas. Featuring a more intuitive design and more
comfortable furniture, the redesigned common areas make spending time at
Sportspark a more enjoyable experience for everyone.
Membership
In keeping with the inclusive and welcoming nature of the Roosevelt Island
Operating Corporation, the Sportspark facility is accessible, open, and
welcoming to all people, said RIOC CEO Shelton Haynes.
“We are pleased to offer competitive prices that allow our residents and
guests to use the renovated Sportspark complex without breaking the family
budget,” he says. “We had always hoped the facility would become a center of
island activity and a community gathering spot, and we are pleased that by
offering affordable pricing for our resident memberships in the heart of New
York City, we’ve helped make that dream a reality.”
Adult memberships for island residents cost $30 per month. They allow access
to the complex’s full stable of amenities, including the swimming pool,
basketball court, fitness center, recreation room, and locker rooms. Those
who don’t live on Roosevelt Island can purchase nonresident adult
memberships for $70 per month to receive the same level of benefits and
access.
Similarly, memberships for seniors 65 and over and people with disabilities
include access to all amenities and cost $25 per month.
For teens ages 13 to 17, membership prices are $15 per month. Those between
the ages of 15 and 17 have complete access to the facility, while those who
are 13 and 14 aren’t able to access the fitness center and studio. To
qualify for a membership, all teens must sign up at the Sportspark facility
and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Child memberships are available for those aged 12 and under. These
memberships are free but can only be added to existing adult or senior
membership plans. While in the facility, child members must always be
accompanied by adults. Child members are restricted from using the fitness
center and studio.
All memberships run monthly, with charges occurring on the first of each
month.
Sportspark also allows nonmembers to use many of its amenities through a
one-day pass, which costs $15 for adults and $10 for those 17 and under.
These single-day passes can be purchased directly at the complex’s reception
area as often as needed. Single-day passes include access to the pools,
fitness center, and gym, but don’t allow access to classes held in the
fitness studio.