What to Know About Private Student Loan Forgiveness

Unlike federal student loans, private loans fall under a different spectrum. While the Biden administration is seeking to forgive federal student loans, it does not include private student loans. This is due to the fact that private loans are not issued by the Department of Education, which is a requirement for federal loan forgiveness. Instead, private loans are issued by institutions like banks, credit unions, credit card issuers, and loan companies. These sources of revenue exempt students from being eligible to participate in the loan forgiveness program.

There are many scams that target students, offering a loan forgiveness program. There is currently no such program available through the Department of Education. Students are encouraged to contact their original lending provider and inquire about any loan repayment they might have. Some lending institutions have many alternatives available to help students pay off their private loan debt. This might include offering lower monthly payments or extending the payoff date of the loan.

What are the Interest Rates on Private Student Loans?

Unlike federal student loans, in which the interest rates are fixed by the government over the term of the loan, this is not so with private loans. The interest rates on private loans are subject to change from time to time, making the interest rates variable or non-fixed. While federal loan rates can increase up to 4.99 percent, private loans can have increased rates of up to 13 percent. This is nearly three times more than the interest rates on federal loans. However, the amount of interest rates depends on several factors, including creditworthiness.

Why are Interest Rates for Private Loans Higher than Those of Federal Loans?

Students that borrow money from lending institutions are subject to high-interest rates if their credit score is less than perfect. Lending institutions such as banks and credit unions value the amount of the interest rate based on the borrower’s credit score. A high credit score usually means a lower interest rate compared to someone with a low or poor credit score. Private lending institutions are not required to follow federal guidelines when it comes to setting interest rates.

How Can Students Get Forgiveness for Private Loans?

Generally speaking, private student loans are not forgiven. However, it is up to the lender to forgive or reduce the loan. Students who borrow money from private lending institutions or financial institutions can always contact the lending facility and ask about any forgiveness programs they might offer. Usually, there is none available. Realistically, lending institutions do not forgive private loans. Private loans are treated like personal loans in a sense because the lender looks at the borrower’s credit history, credit score, and debt-to-ratio. These are driving factors creditors use to determine how much money a person can borrow and how much that person can afford to pay on their debts on a monthly basis.

What Other Options Are There for Private Loans Forgiveness?

Letting the debt go to the credit bureau is less desirable, but often times it is the only option available if payments are not paid. When bills get to the credit bureau, they stay on the credit report for seven years or perhaps longer, depending on how many times the bills are recycled. For instance, if the original loan goes to the credit bureau and stays on for six years, another lender might buy that loan and offer the borrower a reduced payoff amount. If the agreed amount is paid off successfully, the loan is reported as paid in full.

Borrowers waiting for their loan to fall off their credit report after the required reporting period should not contact the lender. Each time the lender is contacted or a payment is made, the six years start over again. This means that the loan can stay on a credit report for an undetermined amount of time. After six years, the best course of action to take is none. Let the bill fall off the credit report.

Another option that most borrowers use is refinancing. It is possible to refinance the loan amount for a lower reduced monthly payment. Most lending companies are happy to assist with this option, as opposed to not receiving any payment.

Summary

Private student loans are not protected by the government, because they are not part of the federal government. Therefore, they do not qualify for loan forgiveness. Private lenders and lending and financial institutions have their own processes in how they deal with private loans. Normally, these lenders do not offer loan forgiveness, but they do offer other alternatives such as loan refinancing. Loan refinancing allows borrowers to reconstruct the terms of their loans, making them more affordable and manageable.

Borrowers gain more control over the money they want to pay on their loans and the amount of time they need to pay it off. This type of flexibility is perfect for borrowers with high-interest rates and high monthly payments. Borrowers should compare interest rates and refinancing options with various lending institutions before accepting the first offer. There is always the possibility of finding a more suitable match.