Do Americans Desire Zero-Emission Vehicles

Recent Gallup polling

On April 12, Gallup surveyed 1,009 randomly selected adults and found that 41% of American adults would not purchase an electric vehicle. If extrapolated to the entire population, this would represent approximately 106 million Americans who oppose a central tenet of Joe Biden’s vision for a green economy.

Despite the fact that a substantial proportion of respondents to the study conducted between March 1 and March 23 owned or were contemplating purchasing an electric vehicle (EV), only 55 percent did so. Older individuals were more likely to oppose the purchase of an EV than younger individuals, and Republicans were more likely to oppose the purchase (71%) than Democrats (17%).

Experts concur that the United States faces practical obstacles to EV adoption, including the models’ current price, the issue of charging infrastructure (especially for those who live in multi-family dwellings), and a dearth of domestic production relative to foreign manufacturers.

The Inflation Reduction Act is intended to mitigate a number of these issues. Before the law was enacted in 2022, a survey of 8,027 American adults by Consumer Reports revealed that 36 percent would drive an electric vehicle.

However, the Gallup study suggests that the politicization of the issue and generational barriers may be impeding the Biden administration’s national renewable energy agenda.

Gallup acknowledges that the wording of the questions “can introduce error or bias into the findings.” The questionnaires are not specific enough to indicate whether they apply to all electric vehicles, hybrids, or only battery-only electric vehicles (EVs).

So, what will it take to convince traditional American motorists that zero-emission automobile technology is not a passing novelty, but rather a vital component to our survival?

Price-performance and Pricing

According to industry observer Kelley Blue Book’s estimates, the average price of a brand-new EV in March was $58,940, despite the fact that its price appeared to have peaked in 202t2. Due to the elevated cost of living, many individuals are unable to afford this price. In contrast, the average cost of a non-luxury gas-powered vehicle was $44,182.

However, while single-family home residents can swiftly and affordably charge their EV in their garage or driveway, the majority of apartment and condominium dwellers do not have access to such simple charging facilities. And while increasing the number of public recharge stations could increase accessibility, it may not improve affordability.

According to Consumer Reports, these two issues, along with range anxiety, are among the top three concerns of those who do not intend to purchase an EV in 2022.

Production is the third practical issue associated with the adoption of EVs: even for consumers who can afford to purchase electric vehicles, some domestic manufacturers may have extensive waiting lists. According to CleanTechnica, a green energy research firm, Tesla models claimed the top two spots in U.S. electric vehicle (EV) sales in 2022, but they only accounted for 5.7% of total U.S. auto sales.

Consumer Reports reported in March of this year that demand increased by 350 percent between 2020 and 2022, despite the fact that manufacturers were still playing catch-up. They predicted that some individuals may have to wait a decade before acquiring an electric vehicle.

According to Devin Gladden, federal affairs manager at the American Automobile Association (AAA), these “market barriers,” specifically the issue of cost, were the “primary reason” for the substantial minority’s opposition to electric vehicles. The AAA has previously stated that it expects the average age of vehicles on the road to increase as individuals unable to purchase new EVs keep their vehicles for longer as states such as California pursue regulations to phase out gas-powered vehicles.

In contrast, “the Gallup poll indicates a startling second reason: the polarization of opinions regarding EVs,” Gladden explained. As a consequence of the Biden administration’s aggressive promotion of EVs, political opponents have seized the opportunity to criticize the current administration and its related climate change initiatives.

There are significant partisan divisions in the United States, and it is regrettable that the type of vehicle you drive increasingly reveals your political affiliation.

A generational difference

In the United States, where automobiles have been the primary mode of transportation for nearly a century, any concerns about the practicality of EVs must be viewed in the context of the country’s historical automotive culture. During a significant portion of this time, possessing a car has also been a sign of one’s social status. Brian Maas, president of the California New Automobile Dealers Association, recently told Newsweek that many individuals regard their vehicle as an extension of their personality. This may explain why Americans hesitate to invest in Chinese electric vehicles.

However, the survey also reveals a generational divide in EV adoption, with only 25% of those between the ages of 18 and 34 favoring ownership and 53% of those over the age of 55 in favor. This, according to Gladden, has less to do with cultural factors and more to do with the unfamiliarity of the technologies encircling EVs.

He stated that he considers how his grandmother would react negatively to the current practice of EV drivers using five or six applications to find the best public charging location. Older Americans are less likely to switch to EVs because the experience is not as straightforward as operating a gas-powered vehicle in the United States.

“However, adoption will likely increase as conditions improve, as more public charging stations become available and as car prices decline. With prices declining, it may be possible to surmount political opposition.

Is pollution really that bad?

There appears to be a groundswell among certain demographic groups in the United States who believe that smog is a very small price to pay for muscle cars and large vehicles, despite the fact that no one has stated this publicly. Many Americans are skeptical that emission-free electric vehicles (EVs) will be able to provide sufficient power. Detroit and the techies, as well as those who wish to halt global warming and become environmentally conscious, have their work cut out for them. To persuade traditional American motorists that zero-emission vehicles are not a passing trend, but rather a vital component to our survival.