8 Steps to Spring Cleaning Your House From Top to Bottom

Spring is the perfect time to give your house a deep clean and a fresh start. While the idea of spring cleaning can be overwhelming and daunting, it doesn’t have to be! With these eight helpful steps, you’ll be finished quickly and have a sparkling home for the upcoming season.

1. Declutter

Before you start cleaning, it’s essential to declutter your space. Go through each room and remove any items you no longer need or use. Sort items into three piles: keep, donate, and throw away. Not only will decluttering make cleaning easier, but it will also create more space.

2. Start From the Top

Begin by dusting ceiling fans, light fixtures, and molding. Use a microfiber cloth or a vacuum with a soft brush attachment to remove dust and cobwebs. You could also use a dryer sheet to accomplish the same task.

3. Clean the Walls

Use a dry cloth or a vacuum with a soft brush attachment to remove loose debris. Then, use a damp sponge or cloth with a gentle cleanser to wipe down the walls. However, test the cleaner in an inconspicuous area first to avoid streaking. Consider using lemon-scented pledge or vanilla-scented soft scrub to add a little scent to the room.

4. Deep Clean Carpets and Rugs

Carpets and rugs can collect dirt and bacteria, so it’s essential to deep clean them regularly. You can rent a carpet cleaner or hire a professional carpet cleaning service. If you prefer to personally clean your carpets and rugs, use warm water and mild detergent. Also, please avoid using any cleaning products that contain bleach or ammonia since they can leave a residue on your carpet.

5. Clean Windows and Window Treatments

Use a window cleaner and a squeegee to clean your windows, and remember to wipe down the sills and frames. Then, use a soft bristle attachment to clean your blinds.

For window treatments, follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

6. Tackle the Kitchen and Bathroom

The kitchen and bathroom are two areas that require extra attention. In the kitchen, wipe down appliances, take out drawers and cabinets, and clean the floor. Wipe down the walls, shower tiles, fixtures, and ceiling fans in the bathroom. Use a disinfectant cleaner to ensure that all surfaces are free from bacteria.

7. Organize Your Closets

Take the time to review your clothes, shoes, and accessories, and get rid of anything you no longer need. Utilize hangers that help you quickly identify and store your clothes and help you maximize space in your closet.

8. Don’t Forget the Outdoor Spaces

Sweep and power wash your patio or deck, clean your outdoor furniture, and plant new flowers and plants to add color to your yard. Sealing your driveway and walkways is also essential to prevent weeds and grass from growing.

Spring is the best time to work on your home and give it the thorough makeover you’ve always wanted. Follow these steps, and you can tackle your spring cleaning tasks confidently.