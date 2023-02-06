The Most Beneficial Natural Supplements For Perimenopause

11 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Perimenopause is a time when your body starts to slow down and change. It can be a challenge to cope with, but there are a variety of natural supplements for perimenopause that can help relieve some symptoms and support your overall health.

Calcium is an important nutrient to take during perimenopause because it regulates bone loss and maintains healthy bones. It also helps maintain your energy levels and keeps blood vessels clear.

Omega Plus

For women who are going through menopause, natural supplements can be a great way to help ease the symptoms of this transitional period. In addition to helping reduce the frequency and severity of hot flashes, these supplements can also improve heart health, boost energy levels, promote a restful night’s sleep, and support overall wellness.

Many women struggle with perimenopausal fatigue, and supplementing with ingredients like vitamin C, isoflavones, and hibiscus extract can help reduce that feeling of being exhausted or overwhelmed by hormonal changes. Other nutrients that can help with fatigue include magnesium and chromium, which can also help regulate the body’s metabolism and improve mood.

Fortunately, there are a number of food supplements you can add to your diet that will provide these important vitamins and minerals without the need for medications or other synthetic supplements. Fruits and vegetables are naturally loaded with phytoestrogens, antioxidants that work with your body to recalibrate hormones at the cellular level. Phytoestrogens are found in a variety of foods including soy products (like tofu, edamame beans and tofu), legumes, and seeds.

In addition, many fruits and vegetables are rich in vitamins A, B6, C, E, K, and folate. These vitamins promote a healthy immune system, reduce inflammation, and decrease your risk for osteoporosis, depression, heart disease, and hot flashes.

You can also incorporate omega-3 fatty acids into your diet by adding fish and chia seeds to your salads, smoothies, and soups. These fatty acids can help lower high cholesterol and triglyceride levels, which can increase your risk for heart disease and stroke.

Other nutrients that can be helpful for perimenopausal women include vitamin B12, which supports red blood cell production and brain function. If you’re low in vitamin B12, you may experience anemia, fatigue, numbness or tingling sensations in your hands and feet, and depression.

Another ingredient that can be beneficial for perimenopausal women is L-theanine, an amino acid that helps promote a state of calmness and relaxation. This can make a huge difference in how you feel during this difficult time.

In addition to taking supplements, it’s important to make positive lifestyle choices and practice stress management techniques. A good night’s rest, a healthy diet, and getting adequate exercise can go a long way in alleviating menopause symptoms.

Probiotics

Perimenopause is a time of significant and often uncomfortable change for women.

Unpleasant side effects like hot flashes, insomnia, fatigue, anxiety and depression can make life difficult.

But research has found that probiotics can offer relief from some perimenopause symptoms. Probiotics work by maintaining the proper balance of bacteria within the gut to improve digestive health and bolster the immune system.

Boosting digestion helps to reduce inflammation throughout the body, allowing for improved energy and vitality as well as lower stress levels.

Additionally, probiotics have been shown to help increase calcium absorption which plays an important role in promoting healthy bones during menopause when rates of osteoporosis tend to be higher.

Probiotics may also improve urinary tract health which is also crucial as this condition tends to be more common after menopause due to a decrease in estrogen levels.

With all these potential benefits it’s clear that women navigating the perimenopausal transition could benefit from making probiotics part of their overall plan for healthy living.

Turmeric

If you’re looking for natural supplements to help with menopause symptoms, turmeric is one of the best options. It is a powerful, natural anti-inflammatory and has been shown to be able to alleviate some of the most common menopause-related symptoms.

The key to using turmeric effectively is to take it regularly. It is a potent antioxidant, so you must ensure that you are taking it consistently to get the most benefit. It’s also important to note that some herbs and supplements can interact with each other or with the medication you are taking, so it’s worth running your choices by your doctor before incorporating any into your daily routine.

Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, has a wide range of benefits. It can improve heart health, decrease inflammation and aid with weight loss. It has also been shown to reduce the risk of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, so it is an excellent choice for your health.

In addition, it can help to reduce joint pain and inflammation. This is due to the fact that the reduction in estrogen levels during perimenopause can cause some women to experience joint pain and stiffness. Fortunately, turmeric can reduce this inflammation and make a big difference to the pain.

It’s also been shown to improve brain function, which is especially helpful for women experiencing brain fog and memory issues during perimenopause. It is thought that the active ingredient in turmeric – curcumin – can increase levels of BDNF in the brain and may help to ease the effects of aging on the brain.

Mood changes and depression are common during perimenopause, but turmeric can help to alleviate these symptoms. It’s known to help balance serotonin, dopamine and noradrenaline levels in the brain, which are all essential for reducing anxiety and mood swings. It can also increase BDNF levels, which are responsible for creating new neurons in the brain.

You can add turmeric to a wide variety of foods and beverages, such as lattes, soups, tofu scrambles and even meat rubs. It has a mild flavor and can be found at most grocery stores in both powdered and dried form.

L-Theanine

L-theanine is an amino acid found in green and black tea, as well as some types of mushrooms. It has been linked to a variety of health benefits, including reduced anxiety, improved sleep, and increased mental performance.

Reduced stress and anxiety: According to research, consuming L-theanine may help reduce feelings of stress by increasing the level of chemicals that promote calmness. It also helps to lower the amount of a hormone that is associated with stress, cortisol. This is an important factor in managing stress because the body uses these hormones to inhibit some brain activity, which can interfere with memory formation and learning.

Improved sleep: Studies have shown that a combination of L-theanine and lemon balm can improve the quality of your sleep. It has been shown to help relax you before bed, and it may even help you fall asleep more quickly and sleep deeply.

Increased focus and attention: A study published in 2012 showed that people who drank 100 mg of L-theanine made fewer errors on an attention task than those who drank a placebo. This is because it can help to slow down the speed of your brain and make you more focused.

It also increases the brain-derived neurotrophic factor, which is a protein that helps keep new neurons in your brain. This is important for your mental and physical health because it may help protect you from age-related damage to the brain.

A safe dose of l theanine is 200 mg per day. There is no evidence to suggest that it has any side effects, and it is generally considered safe for healthy adults to take supplements or drink teas that contain l-theanine.

This calming amino acid also works to prevent a number of inflammatory conditions, including arthritis and asthma. It can also protect against cancer and heart disease, and is an effective immune booster.

Theanine also boosts your mood by raising the levels of feel-good neurotransmitters serotonin and dopamine, as well as releasing alpha brain waves that are associated with relaxation. This may improve your emotional and mental wellbeing, which is especially helpful for women suffering from depression or anxiety during menopause.

Adrenal Calm

A great natural supplement for perimenopause is Adrenal Calm. It is a combination of adaptogenic and nervine herbs, along with B vitamins and calming amino acids that support restful sleep and cortisol balance.

It also contains vitamin C, which is a powerful antioxidant. Antioxidants help neutralize free radicals that can damage cells and lead to adrenal fatigue. This is why it’s a top choice for women with adrenal fatigue or stress symptoms.

Another potent antioxidant, glutathione, helps recycle vitamin C and other nutrients like E. This also protects the liver from oxidative stress, which is an important part of supporting adrenal health.

This natural supplement can also reduce inflammation, which is a common cause of fatigue and anxiety. It also provides a powerful dose of GABA, a neurotransmitter that can help you relax and calm down.

An adaptogen that has been used in Chinese medicine for centuries, schisandra berry is a great way to increase energy without caffeine. It also stimulates the enzyme glutathione, which detoxifies the body and increases mental clarity.

It’s also a sedative and can help you fall asleep quickly. It’s a great supplement for people who are experiencing insomnia because it can help reduce anxiety and stress.

The patented blend of standardized herbs and nutrients in this formula rejuvenate your adrenals, promote healthy cortisol levels, hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis (HPTA) function and catecholamine production. It also supports a healthy immune system and healthy weight.

A nutrient-rich blend of Rhodiola rosea extract, pantothenic acid, and vitamin B5 is known for its ability to support adrenal gland function, which can be impacted by stress. It can also be beneficial for the cardiovascular system and may help lower blood pressure.

This herbal formula can be taken daily or as needed to support your body’s coping mechanisms when you’re experiencing stress and adrenal fatigue. It can also be helpful for a number of other health conditions, including chronic fatigue syndrome and diabetes.

If you have been suffering from a variety of chronic health issues, it’s important to speak with a medical professional about what supplements could be right for your needs. These supplements have been shown to support your health and help reduce or eliminate the symptoms associated with menopause.