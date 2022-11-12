9 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Whether you are starting a business for the first time and need to design a website, are trying to promote yourself and realize you need a larger online presence, or are simply doing a refresh/revamp on your current website, the design of any website out there is actually much more important than you may think.

Many people look at aesthetics these days when they are deciding which brands they want to promote, and not only that but the way your website looks can actually make or break whether or not certain people choose to support you. This is the world we live in, so you might as well embrace it! If you’re just getting started at all this and feel a little lost, fear not. Here are 4 web design tips for beginners.

Use SEO

Incorporating SEO (or Search Engine Optimization) into your website is an excellent way to get more traffic quickly. If you are not tech-savvy yourself, you should easily be able to find someone you can hire who will be able to revamp your website a bit and make SEO a big part of it! Try doing some research to learn more about SEO and what it can do for you, your brand, and your website!

Stand Out

Try looking at some other websites that represent businesses that are similar to yours, and you will begin to see ways in which you can make your own stand out. Of course, if you see things that are working for businesses in your area you may want to take note, but the important thing at the end of the day is that you have a clean and professional-looking functional website and that you stand out amongst others so that it is easy for potential customers/clients to choose you!

Keep It Simple

If you have ever been browsing the web and come across a website that was too busy and complicated, you already know how important it is to keep your web design simple. If you are hiring a professional web designer, make sure to talk to them about this when discussing your vision. Often the best websites are actually the most simple and user friendly. No frills needed to have a successful and beautiful website!

Know Your Audience

Just as when designing your business model, when designing your website you will need to know your audience and demographic so that you know who is going to be looking at this site and cater directly to them. Do some market research or polls on social media to try and find out more about your audience so that you can tailor your website directly around that information, and you will be glad that you did.

Web design is one of those things that actually sounds more complicated than it is! Hopefully these tips can help you to design a site that suits your needs in every way.