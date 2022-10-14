3 Creative Ways Parents Can Encourage Kids to Recycle More

15 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Kids are notoriously messy. Every time you turn around, there’s another pile of toys, clothes, or dishes to pick up. They’re always leaving their things out, which can be frustrating. But there is one area where kids can be neat freaks: recycling. Many kids are passionate about recycling and doing their part to help the environment. As a parent, you can encourage this behavior by making recycling fun and easy for your kids. Here are three creative ways to get your kids to recycle more.

1- Make a Game Out of It

See who can collect the most recyclables in a week or month. Keep a running tally and make it into a friendly competition. The winner gets a prize, like a gift card or an extra hour of screen time. Some common games you can play include the scavenger hunt, which involves the kids searching for specific items to recycle, or the memory game, where they have to remember what goes in which bin. Once the kids get into it, they’ll be surprised at how much they can recycle.

To make the games more challenging and fun, you can up the ante by adding different recyclables that they might not be familiar with. For example, see if they can find items made out of aluminum or plastic.

2- Get Them Involved in the Planning

Involve your kids in planning where and how you’re going to recycle. Ask them what they think would be the best way to sort the recyclables. Should they be in separate bins? Should there be a special place for them in the house? Where should the bins go? Getting their input will make them feel ownership over the process and more invested in recycling.

For instance, if you’re planning to start recycling at home, you can involve your kids in choosing the bins and where to put them. You can also have them help you research which items can be recycled. This is a great way to teach them about the different types of recyclables and why recycling is essential.

3- Make It a Family Activity

Recycling doesn’t have to be a chore. Make it into a family activity that everyone can enjoy. You can work together to sort the recyclables or take turns putting them in the bins. You can even promise to take a trip to the recycling center together if everyone does their part.

Making recycling a family activity will not only get the kids involved, but it will also show them that recycling is important to you. This will instill good values in them and help them understand the importance of taking care of the environment.

Recycling is an excellent way for kids to help the environment and teach them about being responsible for their belongings. As a parent, you can encourage this behavior by making it fun and easy for your kids. Try out these creative ideas and see how your kids take to recycling.