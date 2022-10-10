8 Quick Weekend Projects That Will Help Your Home Sell Faster

17 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Selling a home can be an overwhelming process. There’s so much to think about, document, and remember. One of the most overlooked aspects of selling your home is staging it to appeal to potential buyers. At first glance, it seems like it isn’t much you can do as the current homeowner, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

There are several weekend projects that you can undertake that will make your home more marketable when it comes time to sell it. These simple upgrades will increase curb appeal and help you sell your home faster. Here are eight quick weekend projects that will help your home sell faster.

1. Landscape Your Lawn

It might seem a waste of time, but having a well-manicured lawn can help your home sell faster. It gives buyers the impression that you take care of your home and that you’re someone who takes pride in your property. It also helps to create a more inviting finished look for the home.

2. Paint Your Home

Paint is one of the best ways to spruce up your home’s exterior and freshen it up for potential buyers. Painting the house in neutral tones will give the home a fresh look that can help it appeal to potential buyers and make it stand out from other homes on the block. When painting your home, use weather-resistant exterior paint that will last for years.

The color of your home will also give a clue as to what type of home you live in. If you live in a house painted in bright colors, choose a color range that is more neutral, like white or grey, so potential buyers will know that it is a well-kept home miamidreamhomes.com.

3. Trim Trees and Overgrown Bushes

Trimming trees and overgrown bushes will make your house look more presentable. Trimming is critical to any home’s curb appeal and will make your home look more spacious. The bigger the tree and overgrown bushes, the less appealing your home will look.

4. Hang New Lighting Fixtures

When it comes to lighting, there are several options that you can choose from when it comes time to spruce up your home. You can use a simple chandelier or dimmer switch to give off a warm glow in the evening. You can also purchase lamps strategically throughout your home to give off just the right amount of light at any given time.

5. Clean Gutters and Downspouts

Clean gutters and downspouts will make your home look more attractive. Also, the cleanliness of your gutters and downspouts will minimize the risk of water damage to your home. The buyer will see your home and consider that you have taken care of your home properly.

6. Make Your Entrance Inviting

Perhaps the most overlooked aspect of a home is the entrance. The front door is a huge part of the first impression that a potential buyer will have of your home. It’s an opportunity to showcase the home, so it must be inviting.

7. Update Cabinet Hardware

Cabinet hardware can be a real eye-catcher when you’re selling your home. It’s important to update your cabinet hardware, especially if you don’t want buyers to feel like they’ve stepped back in time. This is a great project for the homeowner and the potential buyer.

8. Wash Your Windows and Replace the Broken Windows

A home’s curb appeal is much more appealing when its windows are clean. This will also improve the appearance of the home and make it more inviting for potential buyers. It’s also a good idea to replace broken windows, as it will also increase curb appeal.