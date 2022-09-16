8 Common Dental Mistakes and How to Successfully Avoid Them￼

15 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Dental check-ups are essential for maintaining the health of your teeth and gums. However, even with regular dental visits, many patients neglect their teeth, making it easier for cavities and other problems to develop. Therefore, it is essential to know the most common dental mistakes to avoid them.

1. Dry Mouth Brushing

Dry brushing irritates the soft tissues in your mouth, increasing the risk of bleeding during dental cleanings. Brushing your teeth with a dry mouth can increase your risk of cavities, and it can also cause damage to gum tissues. The best thing to do is to use a less abrasive toothbrush, such as a sonic or an electric toothbrush, and water at a warm temperature.

2. Excessive Cleaning

For some people, the constant urge to clean their teeth can cause harm more than reasonable. For example, when teeth are excessively cleaned, it can gradually harm the tooth enamel and gums. Dentists say cleaning teeth twice yearly is enough to keep them healthy and strong. Excessive cleaning can cause tooth sensitivity and irreversible damage to gum tissues and tooth enamel.

3. Neglect of Check-ups and Screenings

Even if you use the best dental practices, it is still essential to get regular check-ups. Dental problems can be noticed with a visual inspection of the teeth and gums. It would help if you visited the dentist for a check-up every six months. That way, you can prevent many dental issues from occurring. Unfortunately, many people neglect this because of time issues or because they don’t have a regular dentist they can visit. But it is essential to remember that oral health is a part of your general health, and neglecting it can cause many problems.

4. Combining Toothpastes With Different Functions

Many people use toothpaste for its whitening abilities and toothpaste that prevents cavities and protects against tartar buildup. However, these three things have completely different ingredients and purposes. Combining these ingredients can cause more harm than good.

5. Over-scheduling of Dental Services

Some people jump from one dental service to the next, rarely using their preventive care benefits. This can be costly, and in many cases, it can also be unnecessary. Most dental issues can be solved with a simple cleaning, which most insurance plans cover. Over-scheduling dental appointments can be harmful to your oral health, along with your budget.

6. Misuse of Oral Care Products

Many people are concerned about keeping their teeth clean and healthy, but how they go about it can be harmful. For example, many people use mouthwash to maintain their oral health in check. However, some mouthwashes contain alcohol and other ingredients that can do more harm than good. When you are buying mouthwash for the first time, make sure to select the ones that do not contain alcohol.

7. Incorrect Position During Dental Services

Some patients rush to get their dental services done and neglect their position while the dentist works on them. The correct position while undergoing dental services is crucial. If a patient leans their head back while the dentist is performing procedures on their teeth, they can choke on their saliva. For example, when the dentist cleans your teeth, keeping your head in a neutral position is essential.

8. Risky Cosmetic Practices

Some people are so eager for a beautiful smile that they are willing to take extreme measures. Patients often desire to whiten their teeth and are anxious to use teeth whitening gels. Risky cosmetic practices include teeth grinding and clenching, which can lead to damaged teeth. Also, teeth grinding can cause sleep apnea, leading to many other health issues.

You can prevent many dental issues with healthy habits. Using a soft-bristled toothbrush, drinking water, and flossing can keep your teeth in great shape. When you have healthy teeth and gums, you can smile confidently, which can help boost your self-esteem.