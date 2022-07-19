Celebrating the Beginning of Summer at the Strawberry Fest

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Sharing with our community about the who we are, what we do, and upcoming events at the Stoney Creek Strawberry Fest

STONEY CREEK, Ontario – GFA World (www.gfa.ca) had the joy of being at the Stoney Creek Strawberry Fest, to bless children in the community with special balloons and free games, receive donations for the local food bank, and share about GFA World and our upcoming events.

GFA World staff and children make strawberry-themed balloons and give them away at the Stoney Creek Strawberry Fest to bless children and families.

We have been pleased to be a part of the Strawberry Fest for three years now, though not consecutively as the event was not held during Covid-19 restrictions. We have been grateful to have the same location every year, which has been helpful in knowing what to expect.

Getting Everyone Involved

Preparations began the day before the festival as several of the staff children came in to the GFA World office to help blow up and decorate “strawberry” balloons. The kids had a lot of fun and were very hard working.

At the festival a canopy provided welcome shade from the sun, and we received food items and cash donations (totaling over $120.00 – THANK YOU!) for the Stoney Creek food bank. We handed out flyers for our upcoming events and brochures that shared about GFA World, who we are and what we do, which several people were glad to receive.

We were located beside the Town Square Parkette, which had activities like frisbees, hula-hoops and other toys and games for children to play with. Aside from the games in the parkette, we also had a few games for families to play – giant checkers and bean-bag toss. We also gave the balloons, free of charge, to the children that came by.

Helping Support Communities During and After Covid-19 Lockdowns

We were glad for the conversations that we were able to have with our neighbours, and for the opportunity to get to know the community better. When invited to the pancake breakfast, many said they were grateful for such opportunities to get to know their neighbours in a safe environment.

We are grateful to God for the easing of restrictions that have made community events like the Strawberry Fest and our Canada Day Pancake breakfast possible. The lockdowns have been very hard for many people, bringing loss of work and loneliness to many in our community. As difficult as it has been, the effects of the pandemic have been felt even more keenly by many struggling families around the world. In places where our missionaries serve, they have sought every opportunity to bring help and relief to those in the greatest needs in their communities, as resources and restrictions have allowed. By partnering with GFA World, you can help bless people around the world who have been severely impacted by the effects of the pandemic and resulting lockdowns.

###

GFA World (www.gfa.ca) is a leading faith-based global mission agency, helping national missionaries bring vital assistance and spiritual hope to millions across the world, especially in Asia and Africa, and sharing the love of God. In GFA World’s latest yearly report, this included thousands of community development projects that benefit downtrodden families and their children, free medical camps conducted in more than 1,200 villages and remote communities, over 4,800 clean water wells drilled, over 12,000 water filters installed, income-generating Christmas gifts for more than 260,000 needy families, and teaching providing hope and encouragement available in 110 languages in 14 nations through radio ministry. GFA World has launched programs in Africa, starting with compassion projects in Rwanda. For all the latest news, visit our Press Room at https://gfanews.org/news/.

PHOTO CUTLINE: GFA World staff and children make strawberry themed balloons and give them away at the Stoney Creek Strawberry Fest to bless children and families, while collecting donations for the local food bank and sharing about other upcoming events and the ministry of GFA World. (www.gfa.ca)

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Gregg Wooding @ 972-567-7660

gwooding@inchristcommunications.com