How to Choose the Best Humidor to Keep at Your House

17 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Humidors are essential to cigar smokers who want their cigars to be perfect and ready to smoke at any time. When you keep your humidors clean, they will not just preserve the cigars but also allow you to get more enjoyment from them. If you want to add a new humidor to your collection, you must pick the best humidor for your needs out of the many options available. This guide will help you identify the best humidor and guide you in choosing one that will minimize the adverse effects of temperature changes on the cigars kept inside.

Consider Your Budget

If you are a casual cigar smoker or just getting into cigar smoking, purchasing an expensive humidor may not make sense. On the other hand, if you are a frequent cigar smoker or enjoy collecting cigars, investing in a more expensive humidor made with better quality materials and more durable craftsmanship may make sense.

Think About How Many Cigars You Want to Store

When thinking about how many cigars you want to store, it’s essential to think about how frequently you smoke. If you’re a casual smoker and only smoke on the weekends when you have friends, buying a smaller humidor that holds 10-15 cigars may be appropriate.

On the other hand, if you are an avid cigar smoker and get through two or three cigars a day, it would be wise to invest in a larger humidor that can hold around 100 cigars.

Take Into Account Your Storage Needs

Next, consider your storage needs and take into account the following:

Humidor capacity. This is how many cigars the humidor can hold. Check whether this number refers to loose cigars or cigars in boxes since it’s common for a humidor’s advertised capacity to only apply to cigars kept in their boxes.

Humidor size. Its dimensions are often listed as length x width x height, sometimes in inches and sometimes in centimeters.

The number of cigars you want to store right now versus eventually. If you’re starting, don’t buy a massive humidor that will likely sit empty until your collection grows enough to warrant it—that would be an unwise use of space and money. On the other hand, if you have an extensive collection already or have high hopes for expanding it rapidly with frequent cigar purchases, definitely invest in a generous humidor that can hold all your precious stogies for years to come.

Understand the Materials in the Humidor

The most common material used in humidors is cedar; this porous wood absorbs moisture, which helps keep your cigars at their ideal humidity level of 70 percent (whether dry or damp). It also prevents mold and mildew from growing in your collection.

Choosing a humidor that matches its purpose or intended use is essential. If you’re buying a new cigar case for yourself as an individual smoker, there’s no need for a larger humidor as most people don’t own more than 20 sticks at once anyways. If what you’re after is something more suited to your collection – then bigger might be better because if space isn’t an issue, then quality should always come first over quantity when purchasing these types of products.