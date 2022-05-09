Tips for Designing Your CV for a Remote Job

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Nowadays, almost everything can be done online. You can shop online, meet people via social media and take online classes. Most jobs can be done from the comfort of your own home as well. All you need is a computer, a little discipline and a quiеt room.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, such jobs were not as common, however, in the current situation they have become essential for some companies. In addition, quite some people have discovered that working at home is the best option for them as they feel more comfortable and would like to continue doing so in the forthcoming future.

So, once you have decided that remote working suits you, you should up CV writing game and make sure it presents your skills for this type of work in the best way possible. The truth is that your CV shouldn’t be much different from the one for an in-house job, however, there are some specifics you need to pay attention to. We have included all you need to know in the following article.

First steps for writing a great remote role CV

Your CV is quite similar to an ID card – it contains the most important information, which represents you in the world. Unlike the ID cards, however, which all have the same structure and contain the same information, there are some ways in which you can make your CV stand out from the others. Before that, however, here are some golden rules, which you cannot escape from so as to create a strong foundation, that won’t crumble, for your resume:

1. Always check your spelling and grammar. You can even use some online platforms to make sure they are correct or hire a professional to proofread it.

2. Another thing you can’t go without is being honest. It might be tempting to say a little white lie just to somewhat spice up your CV, but you definitely shouldn’t do that. Remember that you are trying to prove that you are a trustworthy person and lying will purvey exactly the opposite.

Now that we have laid down the most essential rules – here are some extra tips on how to make your CV even better.

1.You should look for more powerful words. Instead of “good”, write “terrific” or “excellent”, don’t use “interesting” – write “fascinating” or “mesmerising”. There are some great online synonym dictionaries that can help you with this. Also, remember to use action words in order to emphasize your achievements and the importance of your skills.

2. On the other hand, you don’t want to overdo it – the key is in moderation. Remember that your CV should be readable, so don’t make it too complicated by utilising some unnecessary descriptions which will only take up space. Keep it short and sweet and clearly explain what your contribution for each task has been.



What skills should you include in the CV?

You might be wondering what skills are prone to make you a desirable candidate for a remote job. Of course you need to tailor your previous experience to the specific job you are applying for, in addition to including all the skills that are relevant to the technology aspects of said job. Remember that in this case you are not only applying for the job itself, but also for the job in remote conditions. Here are some rules of thumb to follow:

1. To prove you are motivated, give examples of some extra projects and hobbies that you have taken up. It’s good to show that given the freedom, you won’t get distracted, but instead, you will keep on working responsibly and mindfully. As we all know actions speak louder than words – you can’t just explain that you are a motivated person – you need to show evidence for it. Even if you don’t have very diverse hobbies at the moment, it’s never too late to give something new a try – you might discover a new passion of yours and you never know – it may assist you to get the job of your dreams.

2. In today’s world it is difficult to be original, so if you have some ideas which you believe to be new and promising, don’t hesitate to mention them in your CV. Even if they prove to be unsuitable for the current job, it will show that you are somebody with potential and desire to grow and achieve great things.

3.You might think that because you will be working from home, you wouldn’t need to communicate with your coworkers as much, but you soon discover that this is not true. Actually, due to the fact that you won’t have that face-to-face communication, you’ll need to get creative and prove that you will be able to stay in touch with the others to avoid any misunderstandings.

4. Last but not least, you should mention the tools you have experience with. This too has to do with communication, but not only – you will need to prepare either reports or presentations and you need to point out that you won’t encounter any difficulties in the process. The advantage here is that the majority of these platforms are similar to each other and you can always take some short courses and expand your knowledge.

How to incorporate any previous experience with remote work in your CV

As you are applying for a remote job, the more experience you have – the better! Therefore, I would definitely recommend mentioning any previous remote endeavours. Depending on the amount of time you have spent working from home, I suggest choosing one of the following options:

1. If you have spent only a few months in remote conditions (and it is mainly due to the virus situation), you better include it as part of your special skills. In addition, you should find a way to connect it to your other skills. For example, you can say that you effortlessly adapt to change and various work conditions and this doesn’t have any type of negative effect on your motivation or concentration.

2. On the other hand, if you have worked from home before the pandemic, you should consider creating an additional section in your CV, where you can provide further information about your experience as well as demonstrate some of the results of your work.

Wrapping up

Creating a great CV for a remote position might require somewhat more work than designing one for an office-based one, but the truth is that it isn’t as challenging as most people expect it to be. As long as you pay attention to the small details, there is nothing to worry about. Now that you know the basic rules, don’t waste any time – grab your computer, design a great CV and land your dream job !