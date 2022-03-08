3 Warning Signs That You Might Need a Root Canal

15 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

The root canal is the process of removing infected pulp from the center of your tooth. In order to prevent the infection from spreading, it is important that you visit a root canal specialist when you have warning signs. A root canal is done by a trained dentist, and they use a local anesthetic to alleviate the pain.

1. Persistent Pain

Pain that lasts for more than three days after eating or drinking may be a sign of an infection.

If you are experiencing pain during tooth brushing, you should seek dental help at once. The pain is more intense on waking in the morning and can be avoided by limiting tooth brushing to the evening. Pain in any of your teeth may be a sign of a problem that requires attention, this may either mean bacteria or other infection. The pain from tooth decay is often localized and easy to treat with an antibiotic.

If you experience pain that spreads over your entire tooth or if your gums bleed easily, it may be a sign of an infection. If you see signs of bleeding from the root of another tooth or gums. Bleeding is usually a sign that there is something wrong with the pulp in the center of your tooth.

2. Tooth Discomfort and Sensitivity Due to Heat and Cold

If you are experiencing discomfort and/or sensitivity, you should seek dental care immediately. Sensitivity caused when you take either too cold or too hot foods and drinks may be a sign of an infection. The cause of hot and cold sensitivity could be due to caries or decay that has spread into the nerve canal. The tooth’s nerve (pulp) is where the infection may be. The pain is likely to be more intense when consuming cold or hot food, it begins after eating or drinking and can be avoided by limiting tooth brushing to the evening.

3. Tooth Discoloration

When your teeth tend to show color changes, it is possible there is bacteria in the root canal. When these bacteria invade the tooth, they can cause an infection in other teeth nearby. The type of discoloration that accompanies root canal infection is called osteonecrosis which may leave your tooth black and gray.

Osteonecrosis in your tooth could be caused by a number of problems such as a low pain threshold, surgery or dental treatment on another part of the mouth, blood clotting, or malignant cells near the nerve (root) canal. Please ask if this could be an indicator of a more severe problem.

Having warning signs doesn’t mean that you will have to undergo treatment right away, but you must take action as soon as possible to avoid additional problems and added expenses. The sooner you get help the better off you will be. However, there are instances whereby there may be no warning signs and you may suddenly begin to experience pain and discomfort. In this case, you must act now by going to your dentist as soon as possible. If you have any of the symptoms listed above, see your dentist immediately.