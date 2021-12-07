8 Tips to Know Before Applying for Long Term Disability

15 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Long-term disability is a type of insurance that will pay you if you cannot work due to an injury, illness, or pregnancy. If you have been injured on the job or are pregnant, then this type of insurance may be worth looking into. The process can seem complicated, so here are eight tips to know before applying for long-term disability.

1) Confirm That You are Eligible

First things first, it is important to ensure that your injury or illness qualifies for long-term disability coverage through your employer. Many employers have specific requirements in place, including waiting periods before benefits will be paid out. If the information provided by your employer sounds too good to be true, then contact their Human Resources department to confirm.

2) Gather Your Medical Records

To make a successful claim, you will need to provide your insurance company with evidence of your injury or illness. This means gathering all of your medical records and submitting them to the insurance company. It is helpful to have a doctor’s letter detailing your diagnosis and prognosis.

3) Get Organized

Once you have decided that long-term disability is the right step for you, it is important to get organized. This means setting up a system to keep track of your medical appointments, paperwork, and communications with the insurance company. A good way to do this is by creating a file folder specifically for your claim.

4) Be Aware of Your Rights

As you go through applying for long-term disability, it is important to be aware of your rights. This includes understanding what information the insurance company can and cannot request from you, as well as how long they have to decide on your claim.

5) Check Your Policy.

The number one piece of advice is to read through the long-term disability coverage provided by your employer or insurance company. This will ensure that you are fully aware of what is and isn’t included in your plan, as well as how much money you could receive if approved for benefits.

6) Be Patient

The process of applying for long-term disability is often a lengthy one, especially if your claim isn’t straightforward or you are dealing with an insurance company that is difficult to work with. It can take anywhere from three months up to two years before a decision will be made on your benefits application. If you are going through a difficult time, be sure to reach out to family and friends for support.

7) Understand the Appeal Process

If your claim for long-term disability is denied, then you have 60 days to file an appeal with the insurance company or state agency that handles claims appeals. Once this has been done, it can take anywhere from three months up to two years before a decision will be made on your benefits application again.

8) Consult With a Lawyer

If your claim is denied a second time, then you may want to consult with an attorney. Hiring a lawyer can be beneficial depending on the circumstances surrounding your disability and how long it has been since you submitted your original application for benefits. To find out more about applying for long-term disability coverage, including eligibility requirements and policy specifics, reach out to a long-term disability lawyer.

