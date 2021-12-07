3 Steps to Immediately Take after Being in a Car Accident

17 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Every accident has a different experience. Depending on the impact, you might be shocked if you have severe injuries or if your vehicle has extensive damages. You might also feel guilty if the accident has happened because of a stupid mistake. In such a situation, your heart might start pumping, and you might wonder how you will get out of the situation as quickly as possible. If you let your fear and panic control your mind, it can be hard to think straight. Therefore, after a crash, take a few seconds to calm down. Then, take the following measures.

1. Collect as Much Information as Possible

If you plan to seek justice for your injuries, you need sufficient information to substantiate your claims that you didn’t play any role in the collision. Therefore, before leaving the accident scene, gather evidence that will help you prove your innocence. Use your phone to take pictures of your injuries, vehicle, and other vehicles at the accident scene. Ensure that your photos are clear and capture all angles to prove that you were on the right side of the road during the accident.

Don’t forget to note down the exact time the accident happened and each vehicle’s registration details. You can take a video of the entire scene to ensure that you capture all the details on one page. Make sure that you record as much information as possible when your mind is still fresh.

2. Exchange Contact Details with Other Parties

After gathering evidence, exchange contact details with the other drivers that are part of the accident. Make sure that you record everything, including their vehicle details and information about their licenses. However, if a driver uses documents that don’t match with the vehicle’s registration or insurance papers, find out who owns the vehicle using the documents they provide.

It is also advisable to cooperate with everyone who requires evidence. If anyone asks for your names and vehicle documents, provide them with the information they need. However, you should only share information that will help in investigations. Never share your personal information or details that do not pertain to the accident.

Besides, you should avoid discussing the accident with other people at the scene. The other party might record your statement, and they might use it to blame you. Besides, your insurer might use that information to claim that you don’t deserve compensation. As a result, they might reduce or deny you compensation.

3. Contact a Lawyer

After the accident, the police will start their investigation and record information that they will present in court. They will also interrogate you to find out what happened during the accident. Besides, your insurer might try to ask you controversial questions trying to confuse you to admit liability.

Before you talk to any investigator or insurance representative, please consult a lawyer and seek advice on what you should and should not say to detectives. That will prevent making errors that night turn against you in court. Your lawyer will also help you to gather evidence to strengthen your case. That will boost your chances of getting better compensation when you file a lawsuit in court.

What you do after an accident can determine the success of your car accident lawsuit. That is why it is advisable to take the measures above immediately after being involved in an accident. They will help you avoid mistakes that might compromise the chances of getting justice in court.