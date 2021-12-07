3 Reasons to Consider Have Microblading Done on Your Eyebrows

15 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Microblading is all the rave these days. It’s basically a tattooing beauty treatment to your eyebrows look more full and beautiful. The process involves the technician first putting numbing cream on the eyebrows. Once the area is sufficiently numb, the eyebrows are drawn on with light strokes. Yes, microblading is a bit pricey, but it can be well worth it in the long run.

Microblading has a number of benefits and people should fully understand the process before deciding if it’s the best option for them.

1- Filling in Eyebrow Gaps

Filling in thin eyebrows is one of the main reasons why people get microblading. Whether it’s by overplucking, a medical condition, or heredity, eyebrows can get pretty thin. Gaps can be noticeable as they can be annoying. When eyebrows get thin, people often use eyebrow pencils to cover up the thin areas. The only thing is, pencil application is not permanent. It can fade and run due to perspiration and other moisture. The microblading process is seamless and looks very natural. In fact, no one will be able to tell the difference.

2- Microblading is Long-Lasting

The process usually doesn’t take very long. However, once completed, it can last up to a year. Although microblading is similar to tattooing, it doesn’t last as long as at tattoo because it doesn’t go several layers into the pigment. So the deeper the tattoo, the less likely it is to fade. In most cases, people will need to get a retouch in 12-18 months. But even cooler still, microblading will stay in place regardless of what you do to your face. So, you can do sugar scrubs, exfoliate, swim, and more without it fading. You can also exercise to your heart’s content without it moving.

3- Save Time Putting on Makeup

Most makeup routines have involved people lingering in the mirror trying to fix their eyebrows. This can be extremely frustrating trying to duplicate the exact shape of your eyebrows and getting satisfying results. With microblading, you no longer have to concentrate on your brows. You can work on other areas of your beauty routine. It will be fun and exciting to look in the mirror each morning and see a set of beautiful, symmetrical, and well-shaped eyebrows staring back at you. This will boost your self-esteem and give you a lot of confidence in your looks. Just the idea of not having to deal with your brows for months on in would make anyone jump for joy.

So, if you’re tired of picking, plucking, bald spots, and getting no where with your morning brow routine, try microblading. The overwhelming majority of customers are very satisfied with the results. Overall, there are far more pros than cons when it comes to microblading. Also, keep in mind that microblading is completely safe and the recovery time is minimal. You might get a little redness around the brow area, but brows are completely healed in less than a month.