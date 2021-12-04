15 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

You wake up this morning to find that your basement floor is flooded. You quickly go downstairs and see water pouring out of the drain in the center of the room, but it’s not draining away. What do you do? If this has ever happened to you or someone you know, then read on for 7 steps to take if a basement drain is clogged!

Step 1. Check the Water Heater

If your home has a gas water heater, the drain line from the water heater may be clogged. The first step is to check to see if the water is draining properly from the drain line on the water heater. If it’s not draining, then you’ll need to clear the clog.

Step 2. Clear Out Debris in the Drain Line

If there is debris blocking the drain line, such as hair, food particles, or dirt, use a plunger to try to clear it out. If that doesn’t work, you can try using a plumber’s snake to clear out the clog.

Step 3. Pour Hot Water Down the Drain

Pouring hot water down the drain can help clear away some of that debris that is hanging up your clog removal process. Make sure the water is as hot as it can get before pouring it down the drain.

Step 4. Use Drano in the Drain Line

Drano has been a staple when it comes to getting rid of clogs in drains for decades, and there’s a reason why: It works! Depending on how severe your clog is, you may need to let Drano sit in the drain line for quite a while. The amount of time will depend on what type of Drano you use (gel or liquid), and how long you leave it in there before trying to remove it. Using this method with hot water may help speed up the process.

Step 5. Call a Plumber

If all of the above methods haven’t worked, it’s time to call in the professionals. A plumber will have the tools and knowledge necessary to clear your clogged drain quickly and efficiently.

Step 6. Have the Drain Line Cleaned Out

If you’ve had a clog in your basement drain for a while, there may be some damage done to the line that needs to be fixed. One way to fix this is to have the line cleaned out by a professional plumber. This will help ensure that your drains stay clear in the future.

Step 7. Install a Sump Pump

If you’re having problems with your basement drain regularly, it might be time to consider installing a sump pump. A sump pump is designed to remove water from a flooded area and can be a lifesaver in cases like this. Talk to a plumber about the best way to install a sump pump in your home.

So now that you know how to fix a clogged basement drain having problems, you should be able to get back to your day with ease. For this method to work correctly, it’s best if the water is completely drained from the line before beginning each step. Depending on where your actual drain or sewer line is located in your home, some of these steps may not be applicable. If that’s the case, always consult a professional plumber to help you clear your clog.