A Look at How Skid Steers Operate

11 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Learning how to operate a skid steer or skid- steer loader will earn you more valuable tasks in a warehouse, construction or landscaping company. When you have the skid steer skills, you are open to different activities, including lifting pallets in a warehouse, hauling waste materials, digging, grade and many more tasks.

Both hands operate a skid steer loader, and you have no back view—so you’re required to stay focused until you complete the task at hand. When changing from one task to the other, you’ll only need to fix the right attachment tool then proceed. I know you are eager to know what exactly a skid steer is and how you operate it. Read on for further details!

What is a Skid Steer?

A skid steer loader, also known as skid steer, is a small vehicle mainly found in warehouses, construction projects, landscaping projects, and any other place requiring to lift small loads. The steer is flexible as it can be fixed with different attachments depending on the task at hand, although its default attachment is a bucket.

Skid steers are of different sizes, thus suiting various applications making them reliable and flexible. This vehicle got its name from how it turns and is produced by different manufacturers. It has four wheels which are fixed regardless of the direction they are turned. We discuss more details on how to operate a skid steer below.

How Do Skid Steers Operate?

The skid steer is operated by skidding. Wheels on each side operate using one engine, which is different from the other side, meaning the sides are independent.

When you want to turn the vehicle in a different direction, you speed up either side, making the wheels drag or skid on the ground, and the skid steer turns. Such moves are called differential steering, and the driver must be well trained to execute without making mistakes. Below are the steps you take when operating a skid steer.

1. Ensure you have a clear area when practicing because the machine is fast when it is turned and can tip over.

2. Climb into the vehicle and familiarize yourself with the controls. There is no rearview mirror, and the steering handles are two and located on each side of the armrest. The several control buttons are for operating different attachments to the skid steer vehicle.

3. Check out the safety measures like the seatbelt and ensure it fastens well together with a rollover bar before you start the machine. Don’t be surprised if your machine fails to start! Most probably, it is sensing you have not fastened your safety belt.

4. The skid steer machine can either be started by a key or a button. Start it anyway and use a throttle handle to operate.

5. Ensure you unlock the controls before you start operation and wear hearing protection.

6. To start moving, push the controls by hand forward and ensure you set the skid steer in motion and on flat ground.

A skid steer is one of the multipurpose machines every company that deals with the heavy weight movement of materials should have. A skid steer is a valuable asset, whether in construction, landscaping farming, warehousing, or other facilities.

On the other hand, operators with the skills to operate skid steer are few compared to the market need. Thus upskilling yourself with these tasks can make you a valuable asset in the machine operators market.