7 Study Tips For Passing The CPA Exam

Getting through the CPA exam on the first try is a daunting task, but many things can help you pass. Like preparing for the exam, tracking your progress can help you set goals and improve your chances of success. Below are some tips to help you best prepare and study for the exam.

1. Select Proper Study Tools

Many tools on the market can help you prepare for the CPA exam. They help students reinforce concepts and prepare for practice questions. The best ones are those that review theoretical concepts and provide practice questions.

The right tools can help you study more effectively and efficiently, which will make passing the CPA exam less painful. However, before buying anything, make sure you have a clear plan on how you will study.

2. Select A Study Pace That Meets Your Needs

Space out your studying! Try not to rush the process. Also, don’t wait until the last moment to start reviewing. No one ever retains knowledge by studying at the last minute. Determine if you study better in the mornings, afternoons, or evenings. Once you have a study time in place, stick to it.

3. Get Rid Of Distractions

One of the biggest mistakes you can make while studying for the exam is letting your mind wander away from studying. Get rid of any distractions that keep you from concentrating. Getting rid of the things that keep you from studying will help you identify the obstacles that you need to focus your studying on.

4. Use Practice Exams

It’s important to make the most of your study tools. Try to recreate your testing environment. Test this way until you feel comfortable in it. When taking the practice exams, take each question as seriously as you would on the real test day. For the questions you answered incorrectly, take them again after studying the topic in more detail.

5. Go With Your Gut Feeling

If you are going to pass the CPA exam on your first try, then make sure you do not second guess yourself. Instead of answering each question with a one-and-done attitude, approach each question as if it were the last.

6. Read Questions Carefully

Take your time reading each question carefully. This ensures you fully understand the question and can answer it to the best of your ability. For questions you are unsure about, use the process of elimination to give yourself better odds of getting the correct answer.

7. Don’t Wait For The Perfect Time To Test

There is no such thing as the perfect time to take your CPA exam. The longer you delay, the harder it will become to get motivated. Before applying for the CPA exam, make sure you have all of the necessary documents to meet the requirements of your state. This includes your education, citizenship, and age. You will only have 18 months to take the exam once you have passed the first section. So, take the exam very carefully and avoid repeating the same mistakes.

Developing a study plan and following these tips will help you ace the CPA exam. Getting through the tough exam requires diligence and preparation.