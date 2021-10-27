Stories Flooring Launches in Lifestyle Flooring UK Rebrand

12 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Top flooring retailer Lifestyle Flooring UK has recently changed its name to Stories Flooring.

The Leeds-based retailer, known for its huge choice of top brand discounted flooring, has experienced significant growth in recent years. To cater to an ever-growing customer base, the decision was made to rebrand into Stories Flooring.

The flooring you choose is so much more than something you walk on. Stories Flooring was inspired by the fact that every floor tells a story. It is the backdrop of your life; helping to provide style and comfort into the home. It can be quirky, sensual, cool or rugged. When you choose a floor, you select it based upon your own unique character.

Stories Flooring has thousands of floors in its collection. Backed by over 25 years’ experience, the team are passionate about the flooring they sell.

Over the years, the team at Stories Flooring have built up strong relationships with the industry’s leading manufacturers. This has allowed them to secure the best quality floors at the lowest prices. All floors are offered at up to 65% off RRP, setting them apart as a budget-friendly, luxury flooring provider.

Customers are guaranteed the best craftsmanship and materials, alongside excellent customer service. They also offer free delivery on orders over £750.

Free samples enable you to compare designs and choose the best floor to match your requirements. Stories Flooring is recognised as a leader in free samples. For example, the brand has recently been given Kahrs Platinum Retailer status. This is only awarded to retailers offering at least 90 Kahrs product samples.

Customers can request up to six free samples. The company also offers no-hassle 14-day returns.