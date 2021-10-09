A Parent’s Guide to Teaching Children About Politics

12 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

If you’re a parent, then you’re probably concerned about the future of your children. You want to make sure that they grow up in a world where they can be safe and happy. One way for parents to take an active role in their child’s education is by teaching them about politics. This article discusses five great ways for parents to teach their children about politics and how it impacts their lives!

1. Teach them about Voting and how it Works

All citizens have the right to vote, so children need to understand what this means. You can introduce your child to voting by showing them pictures of current candidates and explaining who they are, how long they’ve been in office, etc.

2. Show them the Roles of Government

Many government employees run the day-to-day operations for our country, including police officers, firefighters, local politicians, and more! You should take your child around your local area and introduce them to these workers. You can incorporate this activity in a school project by asking your child to complete a questionnaire about their job role, responsibilities, and how it helps others.

3. Encourage their Interest in Our Legal System

As children grow, they often develop interests in specific topics, including animals, music, and sports. On top of that list should be the legal system! Take your child to court and let them watch what goes on. You can ask them questions about what they think will happen (with your guidance, of course) and then explain to them how it turned out. If you want, you can also take your child with you when meeting with your lawyer and ask them to draw or write about their experience!

4. Participate in Your Community

Children need to learn how they can be productive members of their community. One way you can help them learn these skills is by participating in local projects together. You can volunteer at a homeless shelter or soup kitchen, collect canned goods at the grocery store, and participate in other good deeds! By taking your child with you every step of the way, you can show them how they can positively affect others and help their community.

5. Talk About the News

One great way to teach children about politics is by discussing the news together. You don’t have to be an expert on every situation that takes place, but you must keep up with what’s going on! Please take a few minutes every morning to discuss some of the political headlines from your local area, and then ask your child for their thoughts.

While it is important to talk with children about politics, it’s also necessary to listen. Children can sometimes feel like their voice doesn’t matter, especially when they’re young. When they come to you with questions or opinions, be sure to take them seriously and encourage your child to express themselves. This will empower your child and help them feel as though they can make a difference.

Hopefully, these simple tips will help light the flame of political interest in your child. Children need to learn about politics because it shapes their lives daily. With this knowledge, they will grow up feeling empowered and ready to take control of their lives and influence those around them!