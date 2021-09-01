BarxBuddy Experts Share Five Dog Training Hacks You Probably Don’t Know

17 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

The team at BarxBuddy can help people train their dogs right. The BarxBuddy dog training device provides a safe approach to training through a device that helps you get your dog’s attention.

The BarxBuddy device helps you train your dog without imposing harm or giving off the wrong message while training. The design makes it easier for you to train your dog.

But the people behind BarxBuddy also want to share a few pointers about dog training that can be to your benefit. These include some points that you might not recognize when trying to train your dog.

Train your dog after exercise.

You can use the BarxBuddy training device after your dog exercises. Whether it entails letting your dog out at a dog park or going for a walk, you need to let your dog expend its energy. Your dog will not be as likely to be distracted after exercising as it would beforehand.

Create a routine for your dog.

Your dog can learn to be more obedient by following a suitable routine or schedule. The process can include feeding the dog at specific times, or having the dog come out to certain parts of the house for training at the right times. A dog will listen to you more and be more likely to respond to commands if it recognizes there are rules for training.

Get your dog used to certain areas.

Your dog will feel more comfortable around the right training areas when you get your dog to feel used to what’s open. Let your dog look around the training area first, and keep using that space for each training session.

The dog will feel more confident in the area after starting to see how it works and what everything feels like in the space. The dog will not be as stressed, thus becoming more likely to listen to you when you issue your commands.

Avoid training right before a meal.

A routine schedule will help your dog learn when it is time to eat. But your dog may become too distracted with looking forward to a meal right beforehand.

Avoid training your dog right before it is time to eat. Be sure your dog has its full attention towards you as you start the day’s training.

Use soft treats when training your dog.

While it helps to use treats when training your dog, you should use soft treats when possible. Soft treats are easier for the dog to consume, plus it gives the dog a sense of instant gratification. The dog will keep listening to you when you issue your commands, because the dog knows it will get a faster reward.

These are all useful solutions for dog training that the experts at BarxBuddy know will help you make the most of your dog training experience. Make sure you plan your work right and know what you will be doing when training your dog in any situation.

