ADHD Treatment for Children: Therapy vs Medication

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder affects many children, and if it is not managed correctly, it can have a negative effect on a child’s academic and social life and usually results in various issues as an adult. Most healthcare professionals recommend medication, therapy, or a combination to treat ADHD in children. Although medication has shown to be effective, some parents are looking for more natural alternatives to ADHD and anti anxiety meds for teens. Therapy and homeopathic treatments may be suitable alternatives.

Therapy for ADHD

The main therapy used to treat children who have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is behavior therapy. This therapy works for both the children and their parents. Parents are trained to identify unwanted behaviors, and they learn strategies and skills to discipline problem behaviors and reinforce positive ones.

Behavior therapy for children consists of learning by doing. For younger kids, such as those six years of age and younger, much of the therapy sessions are spent playing, drawing, and talking. While playing, for example, the therapist may teach the child self-control, organization, or how to put things away. For older children, the therapist will work with them to build the skill sets necessary for good habits, such as studying. Parents can support therapy by helping the children practice what they learned at home.

Some children may also benefit from occupational therapy. This is an option if the ADHD is making it difficult for a child to write or maintain balance.

Therapy is recommended as a more natural approach to treatment. Therapy is recommended before medication for younger children, as they tend to suffer from more side effects from the drugs. For older children, therapy may be combined with medication for the best results.

Medication for ADHD

The general types of medication used to treat ADHD are stimulants and non-stimulants. Stimulants are fast acting and the best-known medication to help minimize symptoms of ADHD. Non-stimulants do not act as fast as stimulants, but their effect is long lasting and can last up to 24 hours.

As with all prescription and non-prescription drugs, ADHD medication comes with side effect risks. Some of these include sleep problems and a suppressed appetite. Children also respond differently to medication, and various types and doses may need to be tried before finding the right one.

Parents who want to avoid the potential dangers involved with prescription medication may want to try homeopathic remedies. Homeopathic alternatives are dissolving tablets that do not require a prescription, and they do not have unwanted side effects. They help improve focus and reduce hyperactivity and anxiety.

Parents understandably want to help their children manage symptoms of ADHD. Although medication may help initially, behavior and other types of therapy have been shown to be effective in the long term, and there are no side effects as there are with drugs. There are also homeopathic alternatives for those who feel their child needs more than just therapy but want to avoid harmful side effects.