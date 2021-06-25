3 Reasons Why The Right Flooring Can Make Your Life Easier

When it comes to choosing the right flooring for your home, there are a few things in our mind we need to weigh up. Many of us put practicality first and looks secondary, but it needn’t be like that! Let’s have a look at five reasons the right flooring can enhance your life

Underfloor Heating

If you’re looking to install underfloor heating, which a lot of people are increasingly, then you’ll need to do some research and make sure that you’re preferred flooring choice is compatible with it, as a lot aren’t and you don’t want to be disappointed! Engineered wood works with it, laminate and luxury vinyl tiles but not solid wood. This can be disappointing as so many of us love the gorgeous backdrop that solid wood presents, but it warps and swells when faced with heat and moisture. So, for this reason, go for engineered wood as it looks identical and is fine with under-floor heating, not to mention it is much cheaper!

Cleaning and maintenance

As much as we’d all love a flooring that cleaned itself, this unfortunately has not yet been invited. You’ll have no issues keeping laminate and luxury vinyl tiles clean, with them only needing to be cleaned once or twice a week maximum. No specialist floor cleaner either! You do have to pay a bit more attention to natural products such as wood and stone, so as long as you’re prepared for this then there’s no reason cleaning and maintenance should be a big issue.

Creating a bespoke look in every room

Your flooring will make or break a room, so it’s important to get the look of it right. Although it can be tempting to find a flooring you really like and purchase it for every room, you will soon grow tired of it and your home will lack character. That’s why it’s important to do your research and select carefully the best flooring choice for each room, practicality and looks wise. Engineered wood would go perfectly in the lounge with it’s warm appeal and under-floor heating feature, solid wood to wow your guests in the hallway and LVT in the bathroom for ultimate protection and practicality. Perhaps laminate in the kitchen, fluffy carpet in the bedroom and a gorgeous stone floor in the utility? This way you can enjoy the benefits of all these flooring types, as well as creating a bespoke look in each room!