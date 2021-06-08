Tips for Saving Money When Renting

Money is one of the largest concerns facing many people in societies around the world. From affording food to medicine, to education, and childcare, there is no end to the financial struggles that many people face. That’s why it’s important to find ways to save money wherever possible. In this post, we will discuss some ways that renters can save money.

Follow Proper Procedure

One of the ways that renters typically lose money is by not following all of the steps in the move-in and move-out process. You are guaranteed certain assurances when you move into an apartment or rental home and not making sure the landlord upholds those responsibilities can end up costing you money. If certain parts of the property are lacking in some way, such as missing fixtures, sub-par flooring, maybe the apartment wasn’t recarpeted or painted before you move in, then they must be fixed. If not, you can negotiate a better price on the rent.

Many times renters will take whatever is given to them without enforcing their rights. This also includes getting back the security deposit upon moving. Keeping the property in pristine shape, giving proper notice, and doing a walkthrough before you leave will almost assuredly entitle you to the full return of your security deposit. This is money that is owed back to you if you don’t damage anything.

Embrace the Sublet

In places where it is allowed, many people are opting to either sublease from or to another individual in order to cut the cost of rent down. In fact, multi-family and multi-generational homes are on the rise since the Coronavirus pandemic began. While this may seem frightening to some, there is a great potential to save money and enjoy a better quality of life through communal living.

Not only do rent expenses become lower, sharing other expenses like utilities, childcare, and food can be beneficial to everyone involved. Some folks may even choose to acquire a larger apartment or home for the sole purpose of subletting to others to offset the cost.

Consider Alternative Solutions

For some, renting a standard apartment or full-size home might not be necessary. In fact, there are dozens of alternative housing options available if you look hard enough. From converted rail cars and shipping containers to tiny homes and RVs, if you’re open to the idea of something different, you can save money on rent with one of these options.

It may not be ideal for every person or family, but there are a number of ways to save on rent and still have everything you need by taking advantage of non-traditional renting options.

Final Thoughts

Well, that’s it for our guide to saving money while renting. Hopefully, these tips help you stretch your dollars a little further and make ends meet.