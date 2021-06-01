Protecting Your Investment During a Move

Whether you’re buying a new home, moving office spaces, or moving to a new city for a job, nothing is more frustrating than trying to keep track of all your belongings and making sure they arrive at their destination. This can be extra frustrating if you’re moving your entire life to a new location.

In this post, we’ll examine ways to protect your property and your investment during a move. There are many things to consider, especially as the pandemic has made finding housing more difficult than ever.

Take the Time to Do An Inventory

Insurance companies suggest that home and business owners do a complete inventory before a move. This involves thoroughly cataloging every item in the home or business with pictures and receipts so that valuable items can be claimed on insurance if lost.

The process of doing a home inventory can be a bit tedious, but it is very simple. Most people, when they are moving, will separate items into boxes as they are packing and take pictures and write lists at the same time. There are even home inventory apps that can help with the process.

The same basic rules apply for moving an office. In fact, cataloging office equipment can be even more important since many of those items can cost thousands of dollars to replace.

Write Down Warranty and Manufacturer Information

Sometimes things aren’t lost during a move, they just break. Just like doing an inventory can help with filing an insurance claim, writing down or keeping track of warranty and manufacturer information can help you if you need to use them after a move.

If you are unable to find your warranty paperwork or are unsure if an item is under warranty, there are several ways to find warranty information. Many times consumers pay an extra fee for a warranty in the first place. It would be a shame to waste it if an item is damaged or destroyed.

In some cases, credit cards carry consumer protection plans that can help consumers if an item stops functioning before the warranty has expired even if the accompanying paperwork has been lost.

Hire Professional Movers

Yes, this can be an extra expense, but professional movers, especially commercial movers for businesses, have to be licensed and bonded to protect against damaged or lost property.

They also have the necessary equipment and personnel to safely move large and bulky items and deliver them to their new destination. You should definitely consider this if you are moving a long distance. Many moving companies will offer long-distance moving assistance and delivery, including protecting valuable or fragile items during packing and transport.

Final Thoughts

That’s the end of our short guide on protecting your investment during a move. We hope these tips have helped you find the best way to make sure your valuable belongings end up where they are supposed to and lost during the moving process.